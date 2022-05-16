Survey reveals money worries of Ukrainians arriving in UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Survey reveals money worries of Ukrainians arriving in UK

By Press Association
May 16 2022, 12.55pm Updated: May 16 2022, 2.45pm
Experimental research by the ONS questioned a sample of adults who had arrived in the UK by April 19 under Ukraine visa schemes (PA)
Experimental research by the ONS questioned a sample of adults who had arrived in the UK by April 19 under Ukraine visa schemes (PA)

More than half of Ukrainians arriving in the UK are struggling financially, without enough money to support themselves and their family for the coming weeks, a survey has suggested.

The majority will be looking for work straight away, according to the findings.

Experimental research by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) questioned a sample of adults who had arrived in the UK by April 19 under Ukraine visa schemes.

Areas Ukrainians arriving in the UK would most like to live
(PA Graphics)

Some 3,412 people took part in the online survey, the first of its kind, between April 20 and 27.

When asked if they had “enough money to support yourself and those dependant on you for the next three months”, 55% said no and 26% said yes.

The findings indicate nearly seven in 10 respondents (68%) aged between 18 and 65 were “very likely or likely to look for work in the next month”.

The majority of those who had arrived (82%) were female and 44% were aged between 30 to 49, making this the largest age group for people coming to the UK.

Almost half of the respondents (48%) said they were living with at least one dependent child. Of those who had children, the findings also suggested 48% had at least one child of primary school age.

Most of the people who took part in the survey were living in England (93%), with 31% currently in London.

More than two-thirds (69%) said they would prefer to live in urban areas, with 36% selecting London as the place they would “most like to live”, the ONS report said.

Overall, a third (33%) of respondents said they intend to stay in the UK for three years or more, while 30% said they plan to stay for up to three years and 31% did not know.

In March the Government launched two visa schemes so those fleeing the conflict in Ukraine could come to the UK for up to three years.

The family scheme allows Ukrainian nationals and their relatives to join other family already living in the UK while Homes for Ukraine allows Ukrainian nationals and their relatives to come to the UK if they have a sponsor who can provide accommodation.

The ONS carried out the UK Humanitarian Response Insight Survey in a bid to “understand the experiences and intentions of those arriving in the UK” under the schemes but said “care needs to be taken” when interpreting the findings.

Some 46,100 people had arrived in the UK under the Ukraine visa schemes as of May 9, according to Government figures.

By Wednesday, around 132,900 applications had been submitted and 102,300 visas had been issued.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier