Charities join forces to call for independent food commissioner for Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Charities join forces to call for independent food commissioner for Scotland

By Press Association
May 16 2022, 4.27pm
The joint letter calls for the establishment of an independent Food Commissioner in Scotland (David Davies/PA)
The joint letter calls for the establishment of an independent Food Commissioner in Scotland (David Davies/PA)

Organisations including FareShare, WWF Scotland and the Trussell Trust have come together to call for an independent Food Commission in Scotland.

In a joint letter sent to the First Minister, the signatories have urged for the Commission to be established under the Good Food Nation Bill, which is currently going through Parliament.

The groups believe such a body is necessary to ensure action on pressing challenges facing the food system, such as food insecurity, health inequalities, avoidable waste and climate damage.

Scottish Care, OneKind, RSPB Scotland, STUC and Unite the Union also put their names to the letter.

Scottish Parliament debating chamber
The Good Food Nation Bill is currently going through the Scottish Parliament (Andy Buchanan/PA)

Similar agencies, like the Just Transition Commission and Poverty and Inequality Commission, have been set up in the past to tackle societal issues.

It comes after the release of a report by the Scottish Food Coalition, which revealed the country’s food system to be in a “broken state”.

Lang Banks, director of WWF Scotland, said: “The way we currently produce and consume food are some of the biggest drivers of the twin climate and nature crisis we face today.

“We need an independent body – a Food Commission – to navigate our progress towards a better, more integrated food system if we are to meet the needs of people in a nature and climate-friendly way.”

Tilly Robinson-Miles, impact and policy officer at older people’s charity, Food Train, said: “Scotland cannot afford for the Good Food Nation Bill to become a missed opportunity.

“An independent food commission would play a critical part in driving forward the change needed – to make the nation a world leader in how it addresses issues around food.”

The Good Food Nation Bill is currently at stage 3 in the Scottish Parliament.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier