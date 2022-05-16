UK ‘strongly supports’ Finland and Sweden joining Nato – Truss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK ‘strongly supports’ Finland and Sweden joining Nato – Truss

By Press Association
May 16 2022, 11.36pm
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (Victoria Jones/PA)
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Foreign Secretary has said the UK “strongly supports” Finland and Sweden joining Nato.

Liz Truss said the countries should be integrated into the alliance “as soon as possible”, to “strengthen the collective security of Europe”.

It comes as Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he opposes their accession, accusing the pair of not taking a “clear stance” against groups his country perceives to be terrorists.

Both Finland and Sweden have now expressed an interest in joining the alliance, against the backdrop of the conflict in Ukraine.

In a statement on Monday evening, Ms Truss said the UK looked forward to working with the countries as “new Nato allies”.

“The UK strongly supports applications for Nato membership from Finland and Sweden,” she said.

“They should be integrated into the alliance as soon as possible; their accession will strengthen the collective security of Europe.

“We look forward to working with them as new Nato allies and stand ready to offer them our every assistance during the accession process.

“Our mutual security declarations signed with Sweden and Finland last week by the Prime Minister demonstrate our steadfast and unequivocal commitment to both countries during this process and beyond.”

