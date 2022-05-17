A&E waiting times worsen but remain better than record low

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Waiting times at Scotland’s A&E departments have dropped in the most recent week, according to new figures from Public Health Scotland.

In the week up to May 8, 69.6% of those who attended emergency departments were seen within four hours – more than 25% lower than the Scottish Government target of 95%.

But the figure remained better than the record low seen in recent months – with just 66.2% seen within the target period in the week up to March 20.

According to the most recent figures, some 7,960 of the 26,219 attendances in the week to May 8 waited more than four hours to be seen.

Meanwhile, 2,132 people waited more than eight hours and 645 waited more than 12 hours.