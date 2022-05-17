Channel crossings continue for a fourth consecutive day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Channel crossings continue for a fourth consecutive day

By Press Association
May 17 2022, 10.46am Updated: May 17 2022, 11.10am
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dungeness, Kent, onboard the RNLI Dungeness Lifeboat, following a small boat incident in the Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dungeness, Kent, onboard the RNLI Dungeness Lifeboat, following a small boat incident in the Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Large numbers of people have arrived on a Kent beach after Channel crossings continued for a fourth consecutive day.

More than 600 migrants have arrived in the UK since Saturday, with more brought to Dungeness beach by lifeboat on Tuesday.

Officers processing the arrivals were seen carrying out security checks on a long queue of men with handheld scanners, while a small number of women and children were also pictured on board the lifeboat.

Security checks on people on a beach
Officers carry out security checks on Dungeness beach in Kent on Tuesday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

More crossings are believed to be under way, with other arrivals anticipated later.

Since the start of this year, 8,412 people have reached the UK after navigating busy shipping lanes from France in small boats, according to analysis of Government data by the PA news agency.

There were 19 people who made the crossing in one boat on Monday, after 436 in nine boats on Sunday and 167 in 13 boats on Sunday, according to Ministry of Defence (MoD) figures.

The crossings come as the minister for refugees faced questions over whether he supports the Government’s plan to deport migrants to Rwanda.  

Asked by Matt Chorley during an interview on Times Radio whether he is “comfortable” with the policy, Lord Richard Harrington said: “Well, I’m the minister for Ukrainian refugees and it’s my job to resettle them.

“They come in on legal routes … illegal routes are different and the Government has to do what it thinks (is) right to try and stop these people smugglers from smuggling people in there.”

Asked if the Rwanda deal “sends the right message”, Lord Harrington, who Boris Johnson appointed to take charge of Britain’s response to the Ukrainian refugee crisis, said: “As I say, I’m the minister for Ukrainian refugees. I was given this project to do by this Government … and that’s what I’m doing.”

Mr Chorley added: “It doesn’t sound like you’re that happy about it, Richard”, to which Lord Harrington replied: “I’m doing what I’ve been asked to do by the Prime Minister.”

According to the Government’s website, Lord Harrington’s responsibilities include overseeing the Ukraine visa schemes and the Afghan citizens resettlement scheme.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier