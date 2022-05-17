NI’s ‘unique’ protocol benefit of dual market access should be retained, Lewis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
NI’s ‘unique’ protocol benefit of dual market access should be retained, Lewis

By Press Association
May 17 2022, 12.08pm
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said Northern Ireland should keep its ‘unique’ economic benefit (PA)
A reformed Northern Ireland Protocol should retain the region’s unfettered access to the EU single market, the secretary of state has said.

Brandon Lewis said the aspect of protocol that enable traders in the region to sell without restriction into the European market provided Northern Ireland with a “unique” economic benefit.

Hard-line unionist opponents of the protocol insist Northern Ireland should be placed on exactly the same footing as the rest of the UK when it comes to trade, regardless of the advantages or disadvantages of having different arrangements.

They insist that is a fundamental tenet of the 1800 Acts of Union that created the United Kingdom.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis (Aaron Chown/PA).

However, Mr Lewis made clear that the Government wants to retain arrangements that treat Northern Ireland differently to Great Britain.

The Secretary of State said London wanted to reform the elements of the protocol that have placed economic barriers on the movement of goods from GB to NI.

But he insisted the dual market access that allows NI business to sell unfettered within the GB market and into the EU single market should be kept.

“We want those benefits for businesses and people in Northern Ireland,” he told BBC Radio Ulster.

“I’ll be very clear if we can make sure that businesses have got that full access to the UK internal market with the access to the EU single market, then absolutely Northern Ireland has a unique position to be able to have an opportunity beyond pretty much anybody else in the world.

“I’ve got a lot of criticism for making that very point over the last two years. But that is still the case.

“The problem at the moment is they’re not able to take advantage of that because of what the EU wants to do in terms of their implementation (of Irish Sea checks).”

Mr Lewis added: “We’ve always said we want to make sure we’re fixing the problems in the protocol.”

