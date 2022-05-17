Poorest households face ‘postcode lottery’ for £150 energy rebate, says charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Poorest households face ‘postcode lottery’ for £150 energy rebate, says charity

By Press Association
May 17 2022, 1.51pm
Millions of households across the country are struggling with rising energy bills (Yui Mok/PA)
Millions of households across the country are struggling with rising energy bills (Yui Mok/PA)

Thousands of struggling families across the country are facing a “postcode lottery” to receive council tax rebates to offset soaring energy bills, a charity has warned.

Fuel poverty charity National Energy Action (NEA) has criticised the Government response over the cost-of-living crisis as it cautioned that many vulnerable people are facing long waits for extra financial support.

The charity reported that those people who do not pay council tax via direct debit have been affected and are waiting for £150 tax rebate payments.

It comes days after food bank charity Feeding Britain called for Ofgem to intervene amid fears that vulnerable families have turned off their electricity and gas to avoid being pushed further into destitution.

Councils were due to start paying council tax rebates to households from last month when the energy price cap increased by £693 to £1,971 for the average household.

Adam Scorer, chief executive of the NEA, said: “The Government’s response to the energy crisis has been wholly inadequate so far.

“We’ve got serious concerns about the way the council tax rebate will be implemented.

“Councils across the country will have their own way of administering the scheme, creating a postcode lottery for struggling households.”

Mr Scorer also warned that an “already dire situation” will get worse when the price cap rises again in October and temperatures drop again unless the Government provides further financial support.

The latest predictions from Cornwall Insight, a consultancy, is that the cap could rise to £2,595 in October, and stay at about £2,300 until April 2024. However, these predictions are based on early data.

