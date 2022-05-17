Discourse around GRA ‘reminiscent’ of treatment of gay men, says charity

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Discourse around proposed reforms to the Gender Recognition Act in Scotland is reminiscent of the treatment of gay men in decades past, the director of an LGBT charity has said.

In the first public evidence session on the controversial Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill, Stonewall Scotland director Colin Macfarlane told MSPs on the Equalities, Human Rights and Civil Justice Committee that trans people should not be treated as a “threat”.

He also insisted that the Bill as it has been proposed by the Scottish Government would not impact on the Equality Act 2010 – a key fear of opponents of the new legislation.

The 2010 Act allows for exceptions in protections for trans people which can allow them to be barred from participating in women’s sports and accessing single sex services.

Representatives of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, which appeared later in the same hearing on Tuesday, said more time should be taken to understand the full impact of legislative change on other groups in society.

When asked by Tory MSP Alexander Stewart if he believed that the Bill posed a “threat” to women and girls and their rights, Mr Macfarlane said: “I think we have to be very careful in the public discourse around this that trans people are human beings, they are valid, they are not a threat to the wider public and some of the framing around this subject has been really unfortunate.”

Mr Macfarlane, a gay man who came out in the late 1990s, added: “A lot of the discourse around this is reminiscent of the discourse around lesbian, gay and bi identities and particularly around gay men – that we were predatory, that we were somehow a threat to children, that we were a safeguarding risk, that there was something inherently dangerous about us.

“The same rhetoric is being used around trans people, and particularly trans women around the reform of this Bill.”

Despite Mr Macfarlane’s claims that the proposed Bill does not impact on the 2010 Act, Melanie Field, the chief strategy and policy officer at the Equality and Human Rights Commission, said more time should be taken to fully understand the impacts of the legislation.

“In the case of reform of the Gender Recognition Act, we reached the position that more detailed consideration is needed before legislative change is made,” she told members of the committee.

Tomorrow morning we start our consideration of the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill. 📄 See the full agenda at https://t.co/XBpFlCdiDV 📺 Watch live from 10am: https://t.co/829N196BEy pic.twitter.com/6QaONlKi24 — Equalities, Human Rights & Civil Justice Committee (@SP_EHRCJ) May 16, 2022

“This is because of the continued lack of certainty about the practical consequences for individuals and society of extending the ability to change legal sex from a defined group with a recognised medical condition who have demonstrated their commitment and ability to live in their required gender to a wider group.

“Questions continue to be raised in different quarters about potential consequences, for example in relation to the collection and use of data, participation and drug testing in competitive sport, measures to address barriers facing women and practices within the criminal justice system.

“We fully recognise that these issues are complex, sensitive and divide opinion, but the current polarised debate is causing much harm and distress to people on all sides.

“Its our view that these questions should be engaged with and discussed and addressed carefully, openly and with respect before legislative change is made.”

Under the Bill, the age at which a gender recognition certificate can be acquired will be reduced from 18 to 16, along with the length of time needed for the applicant to live in their acquired gender from two years to three months with an additional three month reflection period.

The legislation was introduced in March after two public consultations on the subject in recent years.

Meanwhile, concerns were raised during the session about a provision in the Bill that would allow an “interested person” to apply to a sheriff to have a gender recognition certificate revoked.

Mr Macfarlane said the provision could result in a family member of a trans person who does not support their transition to make a “vexatious” claim to have the certificate struck down, or even someone who did not feel trans people were “valid”.

Vic Valentine, the Scottish Trans manager at the Scottish Trans Alliance, added that they believe the Bill should limit those who can seek revocation to a civil partner or spouse of the applicant and the Registrar General.