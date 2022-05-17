Simon Coveney says he ‘deeply regrets’ Truss legislation to disapply parts of protocol

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Simon Coveney says he ‘deeply regrets’ Truss legislation to disapply parts of protocol

By Press Association
May 17 2022, 3.08pm
Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney (Rebecca Black/PA)
Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney (Rebecca Black/PA)

Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has said that he “deeply regrets” the British government’s decision to introduce legislation in the coming weeks that will disapply elements of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The minister said in a statement that such unilateral action “is damaging to trust” and will only “make it more challenging to find solutions to the genuine concerns” that people in Northern Ireland have about how the Protocol is working.

“The path chosen by the British government is of great concern,” Mr Coveney said, noting that it comes at a time when there are calls for the executive to be re-established.

“The British and Irish Governments have a shared responsibility to support the institutions.

“This unilateral action is contrary to the wishes of people and business in Northern Ireland.”

Mr Coveney welcomed that Foreign Secretary Lis Truss expressed a preference for a negotiated solution with the EU, and said that the EU is “willing to resume talks with the UK at any time”.

European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic and representatives of the UK government have been engaged in negotiations a year to tweak the way in which the protocol works in practice.

The protocol, negotiated between the EU and UK as part of the Withdrawal Agreement, contains the post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland in order to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland.

“There is a basis for solutions to all of these issues in the package of proposals brought forward by the Commission last year,” Mr Coveney said.

“I have spoken to Vice-President Sefcovic and many of my EU counterparts in recent days and it is clear that the EU remains united in its commitment to Northern Ireland.”

