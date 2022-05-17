Government cannot look back with pride at release of Iran hostages, says Hunt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Government cannot look back with pride at release of Iran hostages, says Hunt

By Press Association
May 17 2022, 5.30pm Updated: May 17 2022, 5.44pm
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, pictured with her husband Richard Ratcliffe and daughter Gabriella was freed in March after the UK agreed to settle a historic £400 million debt with Iran, dating to the 1970s (Victoria Jones/PA)
The Government cannot look back with “any pride” at its response to the detention and release from Iran of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori, former foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt has told the Foreign Affairs Committee.

The pair were freed in March after the UK agreed to settle a historic £400 million debt with Iran, dating to the 1970s.

In the wake of their release, the Foreign Affairs Committee is holding a wider investigation into “state-level hostage situations”.

While answering how the Government’s approach to helping families affected by hostage taking changed during his time in office, Mr Hunt told the committee on Tuesday that the length of time it took for the pair to be released was a “terrible injustice”.

Jeremy Hunt
“I would like to thank you for doing this inquiry because although I think that it changed, the process of change was too long,” he said.

“It was a terrible injustice that it took six years to get Nazanin home, Anoosheh was there for a very long time, Morad (Tahbaz) is still there.

“Even though we are all delighted that Nazanin and Anoosheh are home, I don’t think the British state can look on the totality of what happened with any pride at all.

“We weren’t responsible for the wrong being committed, that was wholly Iran’s fault.

“But I think that we have to be honest, including myself, as foreign secretary, that it took too long to resolve this situation.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe detained
“Ultimately it was a curious combination of tremendously successful diplomacy in the final furlong under Liz Truss that actually secured the alignment of things to get Nazanin and Anoosheh home.”

He added that this success had been preceded by “tremendous failure” in taking so long for the pair to be released.

He defended the Government’s decision to repay a £400m debt to the Iranian state that had been linked to the regime’s decision to refuse to release the hostages.

“The fundamental question is is this a ransom payment or not?”, he said.

“Because we all knew that Iran was saying there was a link to the debt.”

The Queen with the then Shah of Iran (Archive/PA)
Mr Hunt told the committee that had he believed that it was a ransom payment, he would not have supported the UK Government paying it.

“Had I believed it was a ransom payment very sadly I would not have supported paying it.

“But I concluded that it wasn’t a ransom payment, it was a debt that we owed.

“Nonetheless it was totally outrageous for Iran to be linking a debt that we owed to the fate of innocent individuals.”

He told the committee that there was a “narrow line” between repaying the debt and paying a ransom.

“It’s a narrow line and I fully accept that, but there is a line, and the reason there is a line is because there was an element where Britain was in the wrong”, he said.

“There was a debt dating back to the Shah’s time, £400 million, which we had not paid.

“And so, unlike a pure hostage situation where one side is wholly in the wrong and the other is wholly in the right.

“This was fundamentally more complex.”

Morad Tahbaz detained in Iran
He was also asked about an incorrect claim made in 2017 by then-foreign secretary Boris Johnson that Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been training journalists at the time of her arrest the year before.

Four days after Mr Johnson’s remarks as foreign secretary, Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe was summoned before an unscheduled court hearing, where his comments were cited as proof that she was engaged in “propaganda against the regime”.

Mr Hunt denied that Mr Johnson’s comments made any impact on Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s release.

“Although that particular incident has often been talked about, that was never raised with me by the Iranians as the reason we weren’t settling the issue, it was always the debt, the debt, the debt,” he said.

