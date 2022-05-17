Trevelyan plans to ‘de-Putinise’ world economy by ending reliance on Russian gas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Trevelyan plans to ‘de-Putinise’ world economy by ending reliance on Russian gas

By Press Association
May 18 2022, 12.04am
International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan speaks during the Global Investment Summit at the Science Museum, London. Picture date: Tuesday October 19, 2021.
International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan speaks during the Global Investment Summit at the Science Museum, London. Picture date: Tuesday October 19, 2021.

The UK Government will set out plans to support green trade as part of the plan to wean the world off Vladimir Putin’s oil and gas.

International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan will use a major speech to set out the need to “decisively turn our backs on the era of dependence on polluting fuels”, supporting British firms exporting technology to help with the shift to cleaner forms of energy.

The combination of sanctions on Russia and reduced reliance on fossil fuels will “de-Putinise the world’s economy”, she will say in a speech in the City of London.

The UK’s green economy is projected to grow by 11% per year out to 2030, and by 2050 over 1.2 million people could be directly employed in low carbon goods and services sectors, a six-fold increase from today.

Ms Trevelyan will confirm loan guarantees worth almost £190 million for two firms and announce a new Green Trade and Investment Expo in the North East this autumn to capitalise on the commercial opportunities as countries around the world seek to cut emissions.

In her speech at Bloomberg’s London headquarters, she will say: “This terrible conflict in Ukraine has underlined what can be achieved through a cohesive global approach.

“It has also reminded the globe that we must de-Putinise the world’s economy.

“We are doing this through sanctions, and by cutting off access to the oil revenues that power his war machine.

“That’s why here in the UK, we have announced we will phase out imports of Russian oil and gas.

“These past months have highlighted the need to accelerate our journey as a global community away from hydrocarbons.

“To decisively turn our backs on the era of dependence on polluting fuels, and transition to a net-zero future.”

Cabinet Meeting
Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Secretary of State for International Trade (Yui Mok/PA)

She will announce a £138 million loan guarantee package for electric power manufacturer Megger, supporting 350 jobs, and £50 million for construction company Mace.

Ms Trevelyan will say: “Delivering net zero is not just in the world’s environmental interest but it is in our economic interest too.

“The financial case for green trade is very clear.

“The global market for low-carbon exports is growing rapidly.

“By 2030, it’s projected to be worth almost £2 trillion.”

The North East expo will be jointly hosted by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “Now more than ever we need innovators, wealth creators and risk-takers to invest their billions into new British industries to create hundreds of thousands of jobs and shore up our energy security – all the more important as Putin wages his illegal war in Ukraine.

“With investment opportunities worth up to £100 billion up for grabs, our expo later this year will fly the flag for Britain as we look to accelerate our plans to generate more home-grown clean energy and boost British manufacturing.”

