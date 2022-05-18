Gaming sector in Scotland needs UK-wide network to thrive, report warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gaming sector in Scotland needs UK-wide network to thrive, report warns

By Press Association
May 18 2022, 1.31pm Updated: May 18 2022, 5.57pm
The report called for a UK-wide video games network (Tim Ireland/PA)
The Scottish video games industry needs a UK-wide network in order to thrive, according to a report from Gordon Brown’s think tank.

The Our Scottish Future paper warns the sector in Scotland risks being left behind in a market dominated by large international developers.

The Grand Theft Auto franchise was created by the Scottish gaming sector, while Dundee-based 4J Studios developed the console version of Minecraft.

The paper says the Scottish Government should make computer science a core part of the curriculum, increase the number of computing places at universities and expand funding for start-up companies.

It also says the UK and Scottish governments should work to build a new UK-wide network, connecting firms and students with each other.

The paper’s author Ruairidh Macintosh said: “In the face of such stiff global competition, the best plan would be one that seized the advantages Scotland’s games industry gets from the social and economic connections of the United Kingdom.

“From finance, skills, and connections with England’s own world-class games industry as well as other leading hi-tech creative industries such as film and TV, the UK offers opportunities to make the most of Scottish talent and creativity.

“Alone, the risk is that historically successful clusters in Edinburgh and Dundee cannot keep up with ever stronger clusters in America, Japan, China and Europe.

“By combining Scottish imagination with the ideas, resources and connections of the UK, we have the best chance to stay competitive in the long-term.”

Sean Taylor, director of the InGAME research centre at Abertay University in Dundee, said: “I am delighted to see the ongoing impact and growth potential of the Scottish video games sector highlighted in this report.

“A collaborative, co-operative approach presents the opportunity for Scotland to create a competitive advantage within the world’s biggest entertainment industry and beyond.”

Responding to the report, an SNP spokesman said: “This is the same tired old nonsense from Gordon Brown, who claims that Scotland is incapable of anything without Westminster – and it’s frankly insulting to argue that an international industry anchored on the web requires Scotland to rely on Westminster control.

“Scotland’s success as a gaming industry hub is in no small part because we are an attractive place to invest and do business, with a skilled workforce.

“Gordon Brown wants to keep Scotland restrained under Westminster control, outside of the EU market which is around seven times bigger than the UK.”

