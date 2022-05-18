Tory MP urges Boris Johnson to stop plans for asylum processing centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Tory MP urges Boris Johnson to stop plans for asylum processing centre

By Press Association
May 18 2022, 2.08pm
Kevin Hollinrake speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions
Kevin Hollinrake speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions

A Conservative MP has urged the Prime Minister to stop plans for an asylum processing centre in his constituency.

Thirsk and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake said the asylum reception centre at Linton-on-Ouse will “devastate the community” with residents not feeling “safe to leave their homes alone”.

Boris Johnson told the backbencher he heard his concerns “loud and clear” and there will be “further meetings” between him and the Home Office about what can be done.

Ministers announced plans for the new accommodation and processing centre last month and the Home Office says it will provide “safe and cost-effective” accommodation for single adult males who are claiming asylum in the UK and meet the relevant suitability criteria.

This week, Hambleton District Council, which previously announced it was seeking a judicial review of the plans, said the Home Office intends to move 60 asylum seekers into the disused North Yorkshire RAF base by the end of the month.

Raising the issue during Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Hollinrake said: “Thirsk and Malton has welcomed asylum seekers from all parts of the world including Syria and Ukraine but the Government’s plans just announced from May 31 to the start of what will be up to 1,500 non-detained, young single males from different parts of the world, asylum seekers, in a base that will be the centre of a small rural village of 600 people, children all the way through to elderly residents.

“That village without streetlights, without police presence. It will devastate the community. It will devastate house prices which will plummet and the residents of that village will not feel safe to leave their homes alone. Will my right honourable friend, please, on behalf of the community please stop these plans?”

Mr Johnson replied: “I know that my right honourable friend the Home Secretary is engaging with him and with others locally about the use of the site and I hear loud and clear what he’s had to say indeed, I’m the recipient of many of these intercessions on this matter.

“And I understand the strength of feeling in his constituency. And I’m sure that there’ll be further meetings between him and the Home Office about what we can do.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier