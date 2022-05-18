MSPs warned of police officers burning out as mental health callouts soar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
MSPs warned of police officers burning out as mental health callouts soar

By Press Association
May 18 2022, 2.13pm
Police officers are at risk of burnout, MSPs have been told (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scottish police officers are at risk of burnout as they struggle to cope with the soaring demand of mental health callouts, MSPs were told.

Around 80% of yearly calls to the force are from vulnerable people making “last resort” emergency calls, according to John Hawkins, assistant chief constable of local policing north.

In evidence to the Scottish Parliament’s Criminal Justice Committee, he told MSPs that fewer than 20% of calls to Police Scotland resulted in a crime being recorded.

He said: “There are 3.2 million calls coming into police every year – a call every nine seconds. Less than 20% result in a crime being recorded now.

“Overwhelmingly the calls for the service on policing are in the vulnerability space, including mental health.

“That has changed hugely over my service. Police wasn’t about that once upon a time. It was around crime and criminality much more clearly.”

And he called for a collaborative response between governments and all emergency services in tackling mental health concerns of the public.

It comes as MSPs heard how police officers were struggling to cope with the demand, due to insufficient powers and training to help vulnerable individuals.

Calls often surge late on a Friday afternoon as other services, such as GPs and social work, wind down for the weekend, the committee heard.

It often results in vulnerable people being taken to hospital in handcuffs surrounded by police officers, because there is often no other support available, Mr Hawkins said.

David Hamilton, chair of the Scottish Police Federation, told MSPs it was having a “devastating” impact on the mental health of officers, whose resources are being stretched thin.

He said: “The challenges which are coming through from our surveys is that people are burning out because they are so busy with things – not least mental health calls – but they are just not getting a chance to get away from work.

“It’s constantly getting to that critical stress level that people are beginning to burn out on.”

He said federation data showed that 45% of officers were experiencing high or moderate levels of burnout – while a third said they were going to work unwell.

Anxiety and depression is also the main cause for officer absences through a psychological disorder, followed by depression, with around 50,000 working days lost because of mental health in 2021/22, Mr Hawkins added.

