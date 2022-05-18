SNP and Lib Dems form coalition in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
SNP and Lib Dems form coalition in Aberdeen

By Press Association
May 18 2022, 2.33pm
The SNP returned the most councillors at the May 5 election (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The SNP and Liberal Democrats have formed a coalition to take charge of Aberdeen City Council.

The agreement brings an end to the past administration, which saw Labour and the Tories work together and Labour councillors suspended by the party as a result.

The SNP won the most seats in the May 5 vote, with the Lib Dems’ four seats helping to form an administration.

SNP councillor David Cameron will take the mantle of lord provost – succeeding Labour’s Barney Crockett – with Lib Dem Steve Delaney becoming deputy lord provost.

The SNP’s Alex Nicoll and Lib Dem Ian Yuill will become co-leaders of the council.

The coalition has been formed despite Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton expressing “significant anxieties” during the campaign about working with either the Tories or SNP.

But Mr Cole-Hamilton ultimately said the decision would be made at a local level.

The Aberdeen branch of the Scottish Tories has blamed the Labour ban on formal coalitions for allowing the SNP into power in the city.

“Labour’s ban on coalitions has meant that they’ve capitulated to the SNP,” a tweet from the branch said.

“Their weakness means that a party that has repeatedly failed to stand up for Aberdeen will take the reigns of our city.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said repeatedly during the election campaign his party would not enter into formal deals with other parties but he would be open to them working on singular issues with others.

