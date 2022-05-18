Nonsensical to have protections for newts but not for hedgehogs, says MP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nonsensical to have protections for newts but not for hedgehogs, says MP

By Press Association
May 18 2022, 4.35pm
It makes no sense to have expansive protections for newts but not for hedgehogs, a Conservative former cabinet minister has said.

On the sixth day of the Queen’s Speech debate in the House of Commons, Chris Grayling told ministers on the frontbench about his one “disappointment” in the Government’s policy and legislative agenda for the new parliamentary session: the lack of legislation on conservation.

The MP for Epsom and Ewell, and hedgehog champion, spoke about the “urgent need” for a “modernised framework for wildlife protection” and announced he will be tabling an amendment to the Levelling Up Bill to require a full wildlife survey of every development site.

Chris Grayling (David Mirzoeff/PA)

He claimed it makes “no sense” to have protections for newts, which are numerous, but not for hedgehogs, which are in decline.

The former transport secretary said: “If I have a disappointment in this Queen’s Speech, it’s that the legislation I was hoping for on conservation has slipped beyond this session.”

He went on: “We urgently need to take forward the progress we have made and to put in place a modernised framework for wildlife protection in this country.

“For example, it makes no sense to have expansive protections in place for newts, which are numerous here, but not for creatures like the hedgehog, which have declined so much.

“I’ve pushed for the hedgehogs to have greater legal protection. I look forward to this happening in the next session, at least.

“But there are steps that can be taken now. When the Levelling Up Bill comes before the House, I will be tabling an amendment if the Government has not already acted, to require a full wildlife survey of every development site, and if vulnerable species are found there, there should be a legal duty to relocate them to an appropriate habitat elsewhere.”

The MP for Epsom and Ewell added: “We need growth. We need more houses. But the cavalier approach to local wildlife cannot be the consequence.”

