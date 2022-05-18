Oil and gas industry warns ministers on impact of any new ‘windfall tax’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business & Environment Business

Oil and gas industry warns ministers on impact of any new ‘windfall tax’

By Press Association
May 18 2022, 6.04pm
An oil platform stands amongst other rigs which have been left in the Cromarty Firth near Invergordon in the Highlands of Scotland. Rig platforms are being stacked up in the Cromarty Firth as oil prices continue to decline having a major impact on the UK’s North Sea oil industry leaving thousands of people out of work.

A windfall tax on oil and gas producers would put investment and jobs at risk, the industry’s trade body warned ministers.

Boris Johnson has come under pressure to introduce a one-off levy on firms which have benefited from globally high oil and gas prices and use the revenue to fund measures to ease the cost-of-living crisis on households struggling with rising bills.

But Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) highlighted the £7.8 billion in taxes the industry is already expected to pay as a result of the boom and stressed the need for “stability and predictability” in the fiscal regime.

In a letter to Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, OEUK’s chief executive Deirdre Michie said: “The offshore oil and gas industry and its supply chain work to long-term investment cycles with multiple and complex risks, that result in projects having to be worked for many years before a commitment can be made.”

A “stable and predictable regime” had historically resulted in increased investment and activity, leading in turn to a growth in tax revenue.

“When ‘windfall taxes’ have been used in the past, data demonstrates that investment has fallen away, undermining capex (capital expenditure) and opex (operational expenditure) activities, jobs and production.

“Therefore, we continue to reinforce the need for stability and predictability in the fiscal regime to be maintained.”

The £7.8 billion in tax payments for 2022-23, predicted by the Office for Budget Responsibility, are equivalent to about £279 per UK household.

They also represent a 20-fold increase on the revenue in 2020-21 when plummeting demand and prices saw a UK tax take of just £400 million, OEUK said.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has not ruled out a one-off levy on the windfall profits, but Mr Johnson told MPs on Wednesday that “this Government are not, in principle, in favour of higher taxation”.

“What we want to do is take a sensible approach, governed by the impact on investment and jobs,” Mr Johnson said.

The letter from OEUK appears aimed at spelling out to the Government that there would be an impact from a new tax.

Ms Michie said: “Tax increases make it more expensive to borrow money for big projects – and that can make them unviable.

“It’s why periods of fiscal stability are associated with increased investment, whereas sudden tax increases are often followed by decreased investment.”

At Prime Minister’s Questions, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called for Mr Johnson to make an “inevitable U-turn” on imposing a windfall tax.

