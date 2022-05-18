UK and EU must go ‘extra mile’ over protocol row, Starmer tells NI businesses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK and EU must go ‘extra mile’ over protocol row, Starmer tells NI businesses

By Press Association
May 18 2022, 8.10pm
Labour Leader Keir Starmer spoke to Northern Ireland businesses on Wednesday (Yui Mok/PA)
Labour Leader Keir Starmer spoke to Northern Ireland businesses on Wednesday (Yui Mok/PA)

Keir Starmer has urged the EU and the UK to “go the extra mile” to reach agreement on post-Brexit arrangements in Northern Ireland.

Speaking at an event for Northern Ireland businesses on Wednesday in London, the Labour Party leader said that Northern Ireland was a “global player holding its own on the world stage”.

While he took the opportunity to praise business in the region, he also turned to the ongoing political crisis afflicting Northern Ireland.

The DUP is currently blocking the re-establishment of Stormont’s power-sharing institutions in protest at the Northern Ireland protocol, which has created economic barriers on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Earlier this week, in a highly controversial move, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss’s announced her intention to legislate to override parts of the Brexit withdrawal treaty.

The announcement prompted anger in European capitals and raised the spectre of a possible trade war with the EU.

It was given a cautious welcome by the DUP.

Mr Starmer told the audience: “As we face the well-known challenges of today businesses have told me that what is needed most of all is clarity and certainty.

“That doesn’t surprise me.

“So politicians need to find a way forward, both at Stormont and in the Government’s negotiations with the EU. We need to find pragmatic ways forward, not re-stating the problem but finding ways to progress.

“And in that endeavour, we all have a part to play and a duty to the people and businesses of Northern Ireland.”

Stressing the importance of “trust”, he also urged the EU to show flexibility in negotiations.

“The Protocol is an agreement that the Prime Minister himself negotiated, ratified and signed with the EU.

“Now he must make it work.

“The UK must be a country that keeps its word. That reflects who we are – a nation that stands for the rule of law.

“And the EU must also show flexibility – I have no doubt about that.

“Now is not a time for rhetoric or rows, it’s a time for the UK and the EU to negotiate practical solutions.”

He told businesses that his party backs a veterinary agreement to reduce the need for checks between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

“Both the government and the EU must go the extra mile and listen to the experience of Northern Ireland business.

“You know what can and can’t work, it is your creativity and your flexibility that can deliver the solutions.

“So it is important that business representatives are also around the table.”

Mr Starmer also welcomed US efforts to intervene in the row, amid indications that a US delegation is set to fly to London for a series of meetings over the protocol.

“The United States is a friend to us all and they play a vital role in securing peace and prosperity in Northern Ireland as they have done over decades.”

Colin Neill, from Hospital Ulster, Manufacturing NI’s Stephen Kelly and Glyn Roberts from Retail NI said they hoped the event in London would be a “wake-up call” that the region is open to new business.

“The past two years have been monumental for the business community as we have battled the pandemic, changes due to the Protocol and the collapse of the Executive once again,” they said in a joint statement.

Junior minister in the Northern Ireland Office, Conor Burns, said in a statement: “I’m delighted to sponsor this event in the Houses of Parliament, bringing together businesses, councils and key sectors from across Northern Ireland.

“Northern Ireland has so much to offer to the rest of the world, and the UK Government is committed to supporting this economic development and shining a light on its potential as a fantastic place to live, work and do business.”

