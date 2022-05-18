Long Covid support projects to receive £3m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Long Covid support projects to receive £3m

By Press Association
May 19 2022, 12.02am
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf will confirm the funding on Thursday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A support fund of £3 million is set to go towards projects driving improvements in care and support for people with long Covid.

The funding will be confirmed by Health Secretary Humza Yousaf on Thursday.

Mr Yousaf, alongside public health minister Maree Todd, will lead a debate in the Scottish Parliament on long Covid, where £3 million will be allocated to health boards in order to bolster the support they are providing to people suffering from the effects of coronavirus in the long term.

Mr Yousaf said: “As we all come to terms with the pandemic, we know that for those living with long Covid, the impact can be far more long-lasting.

“We believe people with long Covid should be able to access care and support as close to their home as practicable.

“Given the range of symptoms which can be involved, we know there’s no ‘one size fits all’ response, so we have engaged with NHS boards, clinical experts and those with who have been, and are currently, affected by long Covid to identify the support needed.

“Our investment through the Long Covid Support Fund will enable boards to bolster existing services, plug any gaps in provision and improve the way they work together collaboratively for the benefit of people with long Covid.

“And we’ll continue to support those living with long Covid while more scientific study into proven, safe, evidence-based treatments continues.”

Scottish Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said: “Long Covid is a ticking timebomb for our NHS, with more than 150,000 Scots estimated to be suffering from this most debilitating of condition, so it demands urgent and decisive action from the SNP Government.

“But it’s clear from today’s motion that, inexplicably, they will still not commit to a network of long Covid clinics being set up across the country, even though they have been shown to work elsewhere.

“From Edinburgh to Elgin, Glasgow to Galashiels, an integrated network of clinics would be the single best way of tackling long Covid and easing the pressure on GP practices. That’s why we have been urging the Scottish Government to set them up for the last year.

“But instead, the SNP seem intent on leaving it to individual health boards to deal with long Covid. The absence of a national strategy means no consistency for patients and the risk of a postcode lottery for treatment.”

