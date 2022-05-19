Calls to bring support rises forward as Chancellor warns of economic ‘storm’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Calls to bring support rises forward as Chancellor warns of economic ‘storm’

By Press Association
May 19 2022, 5.58am
The Treasury has been called on to bring benefit and pension rises forward to help the nation’s most vulnerable, as the Chancellor warned of a “perfect storm” of supply shocks rocking Britain over the next few months.

Karl Handscomb, senior economist at the Resolution Foundation think tank, said waiting for the annual increase in April 2023 was “a recipe for more debt”, adding: “The main thing is the need to provide more support for those highly reliant on benefits.

“If (the Treasury) get started now, they can do it before the next energy price rise in October,” he told the BBC.

A spokesman for the Treasury told the broadcaster: “We understand that people are struggling with rising prices, and while we can’t shield everyone from the global challenges we face, we are supporting British families to navigate the months ahead with a £22bn package of support.”

It comes after Rishi Sunak called on businesses to “invest, train and innovate more” to help boost productivity and improve the long-term prosperity of the UK.

In a speech to the CBI on Wednesday evening, the Chancellor said he stands ready to do more to help families cope with the impact of rising inflation.

However, he also spoke of a “perfect storm” of supply shocks rocking Britain, warning that “the next few months will be tough”.

Speaking at the annual dinner of the business organisation, Mr Sunak told businesses “we are on your side” and called on them to help increase productivity and enterprise, adding: “We need you to invest more, train more, and innovate more.”

He said he will help business achieve these goals by cutting tax.

“In the autumn Budget we will cut your taxes to encourage you to do all those things,” he said.

“That is the path to higher productivity, higher living standards, and a more prosperous and secure future.

“Our role in Government is to cut costs for families. I cannot pretend this will be easy. The next few months will be tough, but where we can act, we will.

“We have provided £22 billion of direct support, and we are going further. In October, we’re cutting energy bills by a further £200.

“In just a few weeks’ time, the national insurance threshold will increase to £12,500.

“That’s a £6 billion tax cut for working people, and of course as the situation evolves our response will evolve.

“I have always been clear, we stand ready to do more.”

The Chancellor also used his speech to warn of the severity of the economic situation facing the UK.

“I hardly need to tell this audience that the economic situation is extremely serious,” he said.

“A perfect storm of global supply shocks is rolling through our economy simultaneously.”

