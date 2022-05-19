British medic on Ukraine front line: It’s the stupidest and best thing I’ve done

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
British medic on Ukraine front line: It’s the stupidest and best thing I’ve done

By Press Association
May 19 2022, 8.20am
(Conor Braithwaite)
(Conor Braithwaite)

A British medic who is on the front line in Ukraine has described his decision to join the resistance effort as the “stupidest” and the “best” thing he has ever done.

Emergency care assistant Conor Braithwaite, 23, arrived in Kyiv with a friend – a former army medic – to deliver medical supplies shortly after the Russian invasion began.

While in Kyiv he helped to set up field hospitals, before heading east with two regular units and one volunteer unit.

Conor Braithwaite with a Ukrainian soldier
Conor Braithwaite has been treating Ukrainian soldiers in Kyiv and on the front line in eastern Ukraine (Conor Braithwaite)

“It’s probably the most stupidest thing I’ve done but it’s been the best thing,” Mr Braithwaite, from Wimbledon in London, told the PA news agency.

“I’ve learned so much, I’ve learned a new culture.

“These people are amazing, and they’re very humble and accepting.”

On his journey east, he said, they went through Bucha, site of an apparent massacre by of Ukrainian civilians by Russian troops, and saw “all the people dead in the street”.

Now Mr Braithwaite and his friend are “directly on the front line” and, while he did not reveal his exact location, he described it as “very, very hot”.

He stressed he was not there as a combatant, purely as a medic.

Conor Braithwaite at home in the UK
Conor Braithwaite lives with his parents in Wimbledon (Conor Braithwaite)

Nonetheless, with nearby shelling audible as he spoke, he said he “absolutely” fears for his safety.

“We’ve been on the front line for the last four weeks and, unfortunately, it’s one of those things,” he said.

“We’re the only medical people here.

“It’s very hard. We’ve earned the trust of these guys and we’ve saved many of their lives and we continue to try and do that.

“Unfortunately, some people I can’t fix. I can’t fix them when they’ve got half their face blown off or their stomach.”

He described daily life on the front line as “draining”.

“A normal day is probably not sleeping very much, constant artillery, having to get up because there’s casualties,” he said.

Back home his family are “super proud” but concerned.

Virginia Dady-Braithwaite
Mum Virginia Dady-Braithwaite wants her son to return to the UK (Virginia Dady-Braithwaite)

Mother Virginia Dady-Braithwaite, 58, told PA: “I think it’s really heroic what he’s doing, you know, we’ve got the utmost respect and admiration, however, I think he needs to come home now.”

His experiences in Ukraine come after what she described as a “difficult period” for him working as a first responder during the Covid pandemic, which began when he was 21.

“That was a humongous amount of pressure on him and it does take its toll,” Mrs Dady-Braithwaite, who works for the London Ambulance Service, said.

When her son first went to Ukraine, she said, they were only expecting him to be gone for a couple of weeks but “it’s just gone on and on”.

And she is concerned that the longer he stays there, the worse the danger will get.

“He needs to come home,” she said. “It’s not not our battle.

“And, you know, he’s a young man, and he’s got his whole life ahead of him.”

But Mr Braithwaite said he did not think he would be leaving any time soon.

Conor Braithwaite
Conor Braithwaite worked through the Covid pandemic as an emergency care assistant (Conor Braithwaite)

He said: “I can’t see me being able to leave these people with no sort of medical cover – they don’t have the basic skills.

“I’m trying to train them up, but it’s very difficult when you’re under sustained fire.”

Asked what people back in the UK should know about the invasion, he said: “It’s not over.

“I think everyone’s everyone thinks it’s all over, it’s all died down – it hasn’t. We’re still struggling on trauma supplies and stuff like that.”

He said the right kind of supplies are not getting through.

“A lot of people keep sending out stuff like clothes – it’s not what they need,” he said.

“They need medical supplies – and not just like bandages and plasters, we’re on about specialist trauma equipment, and four-by-four capabilities and ambulances.”

[[title]]

[[text]]
