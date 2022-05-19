Cumbrian coal mine would be ‘carte blanche’ for polluters – former minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Cumbrian coal mine would be ‘carte blanche’ for polluters – former minister

By Press Association
May 19 2022, 9.42am
Demonstrators outside the proposed Woodhouse Colliery, south of Whitehaven in Cumbria (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Demonstrators outside the proposed Woodhouse Colliery, south of Whitehaven in Cumbria (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Approving a new coal mine in Cumbria would give “carte blanche” to other countries to miss climate change targets, a former energy minister has said.

Chris Skidmore, who served as energy minister in 2019 and signed the UK’s binding commitment to reach net zero by 2050, said approving the new mine near Whitehaven would undermine the UK’s position as a global leader on climate change.

He told the PA news agency: “If we’re going to be international leaders on net zero, international leaders on the back of our achievements at Cop26, the UK can’t suddenly decide then we’re going to open up a new coal (mine) at Whitehaven because of the message that then sends to the Chinese or any other countries.

“The UK is the figurehead.

“It’s the first country to sign net zero into law, the country that came up with the Glasgow climate pact, and is itself opening a coal plant.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s coking coal for steel, it’s still a coal plant.”

He added that opening the Cumbria mine could be a “seminal” issue that “sent shockwaves across the world” and give other nations “carte blanche, or carte noire I should probably say, for opening new coal power stations.”

Universities UK Conference 2019
Former energy minister Chris Skidmore has spoken out against plans for a new coal mine in Cumbria (Joe Giddens/PA)

A final decision on the Cumbrian mine is expected by mid-July following a planning inquiry in 2021.

Communities Secretary Michael Gove is said to be supportive of the plans, which have been approved by Cumbria County Council but has faced opposition from environmental groups.

Boris Johnson has previously said he is “not in favour of more coal”, but stopped short of openly opposing the new mine, leading Labour to accuse the Government of “total hypocrisy”.

In April 2022, a report from the Conservative backbench 1922 Committee on Beis (Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy) described the new mine as “sensible” and “not incompatible with our net-zero ambitions”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier