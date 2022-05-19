MSP launches consultation on plans for buffer zones outside abortion clinics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
MSP launches consultation on plans for buffer zones outside abortion clinics

By Press Association
May 19 2022, 1.23pm
Gillian Mackay MSP has launched a consultation on legislation to bring in buffer zones outside clinics which provide abortion services (Katharine Hay/PA)
Gillian Mackay MSP has launched a consultation on legislation to bring in buffer zones outside clinics which provide abortion services (Katharine Hay/PA)

Introducing buffer zones will help women access abortions without intimidation or harassment, a Green MSP said as consultation on the legislative proposals was launched.

Gillian Mackay’s proposed Member’s Bill would see 150-metre buffer zones put in place around healthcare facilities which provide abortion services.

It comes as protests have ramped up in Scotland in recent weeks, with anti-abortion campaigners stationed outside the Sandford clinic in Glasgow on May 11 with signs that read: “Abortion is murder.”

Back Off Scotland, which supports buffer zones, said staff inside the clinic could not consult patients on the side of the building nearest the protest.

Campaigners joined Central Scotland MSP Ms Mackay outside the Scottish Parliament on Thursday as she launched the consultation process.

Ms Mackay said: “Abortion is healthcare and people have an absolute right to access healthcare without intimidation or harassment.

“For far too long this has been going on and we’ve seen the frequency and the scale of these protests increasing over recent years.

“I think it’s essential that we make sure [the legislation] comes forward quickly to make sure that people are not for years experiencing these protests.”

The Scottish Government’s response to the protests and calls for buffer zones has come under fire in recent weeks, with pro-choice campaigners criticising its “inaction”.

However First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she will chair a roundtable summit on the issue.

Addressing the Scottish Government’s handling of buffer zones, Ms Mackay said her Bill is the most logical way to end the “stalemate” between local and national government.

She said: “So far we’ve had really good engagement with the Scottish Government. I really hope we can get to a point where they will be able to support the legislation.”

She added that she hopes interim measures can be introduced to help local government create buffer zones without waiting for national legislation.

“I think it’s probably more frustrating for people accessing these services that there is no obvious way forward at the moment,” the MSP said.

The consultation will last 12 weeks and can be accessed online at bufferzones.scot.

Ms Mackay also said her stance on curbing protests at abortion clinics is not “hypocritical” given her opposition to UK Government plans to crack down on protests in general.

She added: “It’s about protecting access to healthcare, which is as much of our right as anything else and it’s about moving people to a more appropriate location.

“Come and protest us here at Parliament. Come and speak to the people that make the law.

“This is not about pro or anti-abortion. It’s about access to healthcare.”

