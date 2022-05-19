How has Prime Minister Boris Johnson avoided another fine over partygate?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
How has Prime Minister Boris Johnson avoided another fine over partygate?

By Press Association
May 19 2022, 2.27pm Updated: May 19 2022, 3.47pm
Mr Johnson was reported to have been present at six of the 12 events investigated by the police (PA)
It is “unclear” how Prime Minister Boris Johnson has avoided receiving a second fine from the partygate investigation, a top lockdown lawyer has said.

Mr Johnson was reported to have been present at six of the 12 events investigated by the police as part of the partygate probe.

Previously, the Prime Minister, his wife Carrie, and Chancellor Rishi Sunak were all issued with – and paid – fines for attending a birthday bash held for the Prime Minister in June 2020.

However, following the conclusion of the investigation on Thursday, police have told Prime Minister Boris Johnson that he faces no further action.

Adam Wagner, a human rights lawyer who has specialised in lockdown rule breaking, said it was “unclear” how the Metropolitan Police reached that conclusion.

“It sounds like, as I can understand from the Metropolitan Police and the press reports, that there were 126 people given fixed-penalty notices but some were given between two and five so maybe there’s quite a few more, but I don’t know because it’s not completely clear,” he said.

“On the dates, well it looks like eight of the 12 gatherings that were investigated in 2020 and 2021 were deemed to be illegal gatherings and therefore the people who attended were given fixed-penalty notices.

“But the Prime Minister appears to have attended five of those and not been given a fixed-penalty notice, so it’s a little unclear how they got to that conclusion.”

Asked how the Prime Minister could have avoided any further fines, Mr Wagner said the “only explanation” he could think of was that the police had taken a view that the purpose of gatherings changed over their course.

“The only explanation I can think is that a gathering can turn from one thing into another,” he said.

“Maybe it starts as, ‘Let’s raise a toast for our colleague and say a few words and then people stay on a drink into the evening’.

“So they may have decided that the gathering starts as one kind of gathering and then turns into another.

“That’s the only explanation I can think of.”

Mr Wagner explained the law over the period of the rule breaking.

“The way the regulations worked is that it was illegal for people to gather, to participate in a gathering, of two or more people indoors for pretty much the whole of the pandemic – although it slightly varied at the very beginning,” he said.

“To have an excuse for being there, the gathering itself had to be reasonably necessary for work or volunteering or whatever.”

Taking this into account, he said the police would then have had to decide whether the gathering itself was subject to a “reasonable excuse”.

“So what the police would have been looking at, under the regulations, is whether the gathering itself was subject to a reasonable excuse”, he said.

“Was a leaving party, or a Christmas party, or a birthday party reasonably necessary for work.

“I’m not sure how they then get to the point that some who participate can be given fixed-penalty notices but some don’t, because, ultimately, in law it’s about what the gathering was for.”

