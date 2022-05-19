Prison drug taking incidents down 36% since staff began photocopying mail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Prison drug taking incidents down 36% since staff began photocopying mail

By Press Association
May 19 2022, 4.39pm
The change was made in December by Justice Secretary Keith Brown (Danny Lawson/PA)
The change was made in December by Justice Secretary Keith Brown (Danny Lawson/PA)

Drug taking incidents in Scottish prisons have dropped by 36% since new rules allowed staff to photocopy prisoners’ mail.

Scottish Conservative MSP Russell Findlay led a campaign to bring in the measure in a bid to stop drugs – in particular the benzodiazepine etizolam – from entering jails by being soaked into the paper used to write letters.

Since the change in December, the number of drug taking incidents in prisons dropped from 175 to 112 in March, down 36% – according to a letter to Holyrood’s Justice Committee from Scottish Prison Service chief executive Teresa Medhurst.

Ms Medhurst also pointed out that there could be multiple people involved in each incident, meaning the impact could be “significantly higher” than the figures show.

She also told the committee on Thursday that there is “an indication” of an increase in attempts to bring drugs into prisons through different means.

In the immediate period after the implementation of the rule, the number of mail items which tested positive for illicit substances dropped by 72%, according to an earlier letter from the prison service.

However, the number of emergency ambulance callouts for drug-related reasons has remained around the same level, sitting at 22 in March compared to 21 in December.

The letter also says the number of items being mailed into prisons has fallen.

Ms Medhurst wrote: “There has also been a significant reduction in the number of mail items testing positive for illicit substances.

“However, there is an indication that alternative methods to introduce illicit have increased over the same period.”

Commenting on the letter, Mr Findlay said: “These figures further vindicate prison officers who spent years calling for an end to drug-soaked prison mail but were ignored by the SNP.

“Keith Brown (Justice Secretary) dithered despite being repeatedly challenged by the Scottish Conservatives about the scale of the crisis and only did the right thing after a mass overdose at HMP Shotts.

“It is likely impossible to eradicate drugs from prisons, but shutting down the main supply route was a no-brainer and long overdue.

“This consequent dramatic reduction in drugs incidents improves prisoners’ chances of overcoming addictions, keeps staff safer and also alleviates pressure on the NHS.”

