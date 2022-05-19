Labour condemns pace of action to help long Covid patients

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Labour condemns pace of action to help long Covid patients

By Press Association
May 19 2022, 4.51pm
The Government has been urged to do more to help long Covid patients (PA)
The Government has been urged to do more to help long Covid patients (PA)

The Scottish Government is operating at a “snail’s pace” in addressing long Covid, Jackie Baillie has said.

A total of £10 million has been allocated as part of the Government’s support fund to help those suffering with the long-term effects of coronavirus.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf announced £3 million of that will be given to health boards in order to bolster support for sufferers.

However Ms Baillie said not a single penny of the funding has been spent – despite being announced in September 2021.

The Scottish Labour deputy leader criticised the Government’s response to the “debilitating” condition during a parliamentary debate on Thursday.

Jackie Baillie
Jackie Baillie criticised the pace of action to help people with long Covid (PA)

There are about 150,000 long Covid sufferers in Scotland – 10,000 of whom are children.

Ms Baillie said the funding, which will be spread across three years, is inadequate as it works out at about £33 per person, per year.

She said: “Two years on from when I and others first raised long Covid with the SNP Government, we now have baby steps being taken – snails move at a faster pace.

“Long Covid is debilitating. It impacts daily lives. Many people are unable to work or undertake the most simple of tasks without being exhausted.

“The 10 million announced for long Covid last year has actually still to be spent. Not a single penny has yet to be used to treat and support those with the condition.

“It’s £10 million over three years which works out at a paltry £33 per person, per year.

“No specialist clinics, no specialist dedicated pathways, and little support for people with long Covid.”

During the debate, Mr Yousaf said the Long Covid Strategic Network set up by the Scottish Government will “continue to guide us” in being able to assist people with the condition.

He rejected suggestions that NHS and social care staff are not currently helping those with long Covid, but admitted he has heard from “too many” sufferers who feel they have not received a consistent level of support.

Humza Yousaf visit to Falkirk Community Hospital
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf addressed the issue in a parliamentary debate (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“That concerns me greatly,” he said.

“It presents challenges for those living with these persisting symptoms, who quite understandably are desperate for an answer on how their symptoms can be expected to last and what are the underlying mechanisms that are causing those symptoms.”

Scottish Conservative MSP Dr Sandesh Gulhane – a practicing GP – voiced agreement with Mr Yousaf on the need to address the condition.

But he said people facing the effects of long Covid want “concrete action” rather than hearing politicians “reeling off generalisations” and “platitudes”.

They need it now,” he said. “In fact, they needed it last year.

“The SNP-Green Government’s inaction is having a real impact on those affected by long Covid.”

Dr Gulhane said he had called for long Covid specialist clinics in his maiden speech to the Scottish Parliament in 2021, but to date, a solution is yet to arise.

