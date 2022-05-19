Home Secretary to visit villagers affected by asylum centre proposal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Home Secretary to visit villagers affected by asylum centre proposal

By Press Association
May 19 2022, 8.59pm Updated: May 19 2022, 9.17pm
Aundrea Watson asks a question during the parish council meeting (Danny Lawson/PA)
Aundrea Watson asks a question during the parish council meeting (Danny Lawson/PA)

Home Secretary Priti Patel will go to Linton-on-Ouse to hear for herself locals’ concerns about a planned centre for 1,500 asylum seekers, according to Home Office officials who were told it is a village “in crisis”.

Senior civil servants from the department were questioned for two hours by residents at the village hall on Thursday evening following the decision to use a disused North Yorkshire RAF base as an accommodation centre.

One villager asked if the Home Secretary will be coming to hear for herself their concerns about security and the impact on local services.

Senior Home Office official Cheryl Avery told around 200 people in the room: “Yes. That is a part of our plan to make sure that she comes along and meets with everybody here, and you have an opportunity to speak to her at some point.

“We’re trying to work out with her office to get some time in her diary. But it is our intention for her to come along.”

Linton resident Aundrea Watson told the meeting nobody in government had “one iota what the impact is on our mental health and wellbeing”.

She said: “The villagers are in crisis, and I mean crisis right now.

“People are upset, people are leaving their homes because of the press and the protests that are already happening.

“What you’re not taking on board is the fact that 1,500 men of unknown origin are coming to our village of 600 adults.

“In proportion, that’s about 300 women to 1,500 men.”

Mrs Watson appeared on the verge of tears as she said: “I walk my dog and I have children, and many others do in the village. We don’t feel we are going to be able to do this.”

Ms Avery told the meeting: “Thank for sharing that sense of what the emotion is in the village. I understand where you are coming from with that.

“What we want to do is to understand the extent of that emotion. We want to start drop-in sessions and want to bring you on site to show you around.”

Mrs Watson said: “I don’t think you are grasping the concept of what you are doing to our community.”

Ms Avery confirmed during the meeting that 60 asylum seekers will be arriving at the site by the end of the month.

Local police commander chief inspector David Hunter said North Yorkshire Police will have a dedicated patrol in the village from that point, operating from 8.30pm to midnight every day.

Ms Avery said: “We’re not going to land 1,500 people on you in one go. That’s not our intention. We want to continue to work with you.”

Villager Aundrea Watson is comforted during the meeting
Villager Aundrea Watson is comforted during the meeting (Danny Lawson/PA)

She admitted that the Home Office was on the “back foot” in terms of communicating with the community but promised this would improve.

Ms Avery said: “We’re trying to change the asylum-seeking process and the journey that happens.

“We’re trying to reduce the time for people to go through the process, we’re trying to reduce the cost to the public purse.

“We’re trying to make it a much more efficient and effective process for all concerned. That is at the heart of what we’re trying to achieve here today.”

She said: “You have heard some of the numbers that have been shared around how much it costs each day, for you as tax payers in fact, to manage the system.

“That is not sustainable and it is not acceptable. Therefore, we have to bring in processes that change and improve that situation for everybody concerned.”

One resident said “we are effectively guinea pigs” and others said it was as a “fait accompli”.

Residents were told how the site would be managed by the firm Serco, who described how the “state-of-the-art” security regime would work.

However, officials confirmed that people housed on the base would be able to come and go at will.

All meals and other activities will be available on site and those housed there will have buses available to take them into the larger towns in the area, like York.

Earlier this week, Hambleton District Council says it has asked the Government to pause the controversial proposal “immediately”.

The authority has previously announced it was seeking a judicial review of the plans and says it has now appointed a legal team.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier