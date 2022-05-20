Most nurseries oppose plans to increase childcare numbers – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Most nurseries oppose plans to increase childcare numbers – report

By Press Association
May 20 2022, 5.55am
Most nurseries and childcare providers in England reportedly oppose plans to increase staff-to-child ratios (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Most nurseries and childcare providers in England oppose plans to increase child-to-staff ratios, it has been reported.

Children and Families Minister Will Quince said last week the Government was consulting parents and childcare providers on plans to increase ratios, raising the number of two-year-olds one staff member can look after from four to five.

The move would bring England in line with Scotland.

Writing on Twitter, Mr Quince said the proposal is aimed at “increasing flexibility and reducing the cost of childcare” for parents.

However, according to views gathered by the Early Years Alliance and reportedly seen by the BBC, there is strong opposition to the Government’s plan.

The broadcaster says 4,309 of the more than 5,800 nurseries and pre-schools that responded were strongly opposed, while just over half of the 2,146 childminders who responded were against the plans.

A petition against the proposed changes has reached almost 60,000 signatures.

In response to the petition, a Government spokesman said: “Our priority continues to be to provide safe, high quality early years provision for our youngest children.

“These changes would hand greater autonomy to (childcare providers) to exercise professional judgement in the way in which they staff their settings, according to the needs of their children, and help as many families as possible benefit from affordable, flexible, quality childcare.

“The Department for Education is working across government to support families with their childcare bills through 15 hours free childcare for eligible 2-year-olds, 30 hours free childcare for 3–4-year-olds, Tax Free Childcare and Universal Credit.

“We have spent over £3.5bn in each of the past three years on our early education entitlements and the Government is committed to continuing to look for ways to improve the cost, choice, and availability of childcare and early education.”

