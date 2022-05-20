Annual health checks planned for people with learning disabilities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Annual health checks planned for people with learning disabilities

By Press Association
May 20 2022, 11.27am
The funding will reach health boards next month (Anthony Devlin/PA)
The funding will reach health boards next month (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Funding of £2 million is to be shared between health boards in Scotland to deliver annual health checks for people with learning disabilities.

The initiative will aim to address health inequalities and ensure any issues are identified and treated as soon as possible.

The checks will be conducted in the local community, with funding expected to reach health boards next month.

Mental wellbeing minister Kevin Stewart said: “Unfortunately we know that people with learning disabilities can experience poorer health than the rest of the population.

“Evidence suggests that people in this group are twice as likely to die from preventable illness.

“This is clearly unacceptable and I hope these annual checks will help to address this and begin to reduce this health inequality.

“Health issues like respiratory disorders, diabetes and thyroid problems can become serious if picked up too late.

“But if they are detected and treated early, there’s a much better chance of a positive outcome and a good quality of life. That is where these annual health checks will be so valuable.”

Eddie McConnell, chief executive of Down’s Syndrome Scotland, said: “This is a really significant moment in the lives of people with learning disabilities and their families.

“The rollout of the annual health checks across Scotland has the potential to be a game-changer in improving the health outcomes for this community, who deserve equal access to good health.

“It is no exaggeration to say that a well-implemented annual health check could save lives.”

