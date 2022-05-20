Central banks drove inflation by printing money, says former Bank boss King

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Central banks drove inflation by printing money, says former Bank boss King

By Press Association
May 20 2022, 12.57pm
Lord Mervyn King led the Bank of England between 2003 and 2013. (Philip Toscano/PA)
Lord Mervyn King led the Bank of England between 2003 and 2013. (Philip Toscano/PA)

Britain’s former most senior banker has accused the Bank of England of helping to push up inflation by printing money during the pandemic.

Mervyn King, who was governor of the Bank during the 2008 financial crisis, said that central banks around the world were pursuing “mistaken ideas”.

“There are mistaken ideas floating around in the central banking world, compounded now by bad luck after the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” he said.

He said that banks printed more money through quantitative easing during the pandemic, at the same time as the economy was shutting down.

This meant that there was more money and less goods to buy with it, causing prices to go up.

“It’s interesting that it was common to all central banks.

“They basically felt: ‘We must demonstrate that we’re here, we must do something’,” he told Sky News.

“But governments were doing a great deal, though in our case the furlough scheme, which was very sensible… it didn’t need central banks to print lots of extra money on top of all that.

“That’s generated a rise in inflation.”

He said that central banks do not have a clear plan of how to get inflation back down to 2%, the target that many central banks around the world pursue.

“The argument of central banks essentially is: ‘Well, we’re saying it will come down to 2%, so everyone will believe us, so it will come down to 2%”, he said.

“That’s a very odd way of thinking about it.

“I call it the King Canute theory of inflation: You sit there and you command the forces of the economy to bring inflation down to 2%, irrespective of whether you’re prepared to raise interest rates enough to achieve that.

“I think the test will be, once we see towards the end of next year how far inflation has come down, central banks may need to do quite a lot more in order to ensure that inflation comes down.”

Inflation hit 9% in the year to the end of April, the highest in 40 years according to estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

It was especially high in April due to the increase in the price cap on energy bills, which shot up 54% for the average household.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier