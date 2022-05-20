DfE looking ‘closely’ at rising food and energy costs faced by schools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
DfE looking ‘closely’ at rising food and energy costs faced by schools

By Press Association
May 20 2022, 1.07pm Updated: May 20 2022, 1.55pm
Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said he hopes to help schools facing rising energy and food costs (Aaron Chown/PA)
Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi has said he is “looking very closely” at schools’ costs, including rising energy prices.

Speaking to Times Radio on Friday, he said energy costs are “about 1.4, 1.5% of a school’s budget”.

He added: “The schools who are out of contract, which are a minority, that 1.4, 1.5% jumps up to maybe 7, 8, 9, 10%, so we’re looking very carefully at that.”

He said the spending review settlement had given the Department for Education some “headroom”, and it is speaking to headteachers and unions about the issue.

“I’m looking to see how I can help those if they are out of contract, partly to help them get the best deal but also to see where that pressure is really acute, how we can help them,” he said.

Mr Zahawi added that he is looking at the “cost of food into schools as well”, as he said schools and their food providers have been “really good” in trying to limit costs with the inflationary spike.

He said he would “look at everything” when considering options to help schools, including using money from the spending review to help with rising food costs.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said some schools are facing up to 10% increases in energy costs (Yui Mok/PA)

This week the boss of one of the UK’s biggest food wholesalers said schools may have to reduce portion sizes for children’s meals due to ratcheting costs.

Andrew Selley, chief executive of Bidfood, said schools might also use cheaper ingredients in a bid to counter rapidly rising food prices.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Tuesday: “The situation is going to lead to some difficult decisions for school caterers.

“Either they are going to serve smaller portions or use cheaper ingredients, which is not going to be good for children.”

Asked what grade he would give himself as Education Secretary, Mr Zahawi said: “My grade? Judge me by my outcomes, would be my grade”, adding that the TL badge he wears stands for T-levels – new vocational qualifications – rather than “Tory leader”.

He said T-levels will give people “more runways for their careers to take off”, with the qualification acting as a “fusion” between A-levels and apprenticeships.

Asked whether too many people go to university, he said: “I think we made a mistake. When Tony Blair said that at least 50% of the country should go to university because that’s the way you create a productive economy, I think that, in my view, is not what we should be focused on. It’s not inputs that matter, it’s outcomes on the other side.”

He said the UK has a “great” university sector but some courses are “probably designed to take advantage of the system of £9,250-a-year rather than delivering a great outcome for that student, ie a great job or going on to a masters or a PhD”.

He added that on the whole, courses’ value for money during the pandemic was “less good” and said he would encourage students who felt they had had a “suboptimal” experience to ask for their money back.

Meanwhile, Mr Zahawi said the lack of exam invigilators this year was “pre-Covid, always an issue” and that some schools have asked parents to invigilate.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “NAHT has been extremely clear in our call for government to do more to ease the impact of the energy crisis on schools.

“To hear the Secretary of State say he’s looking “carefully” at providing energy support is certainly encouraging, but must backed up quickly with decisive action.

“Increased energy costs mean that money which should be spent on pupils will end up being paid to energy companies instead. This can only have a negative impact upon our children’s education.

“We look forward to hearing further from the Secretary of State on the support measures that are so urgently needed.”

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: “Schools and colleges will be pleased to hear that the Education Secretary has belatedly acknowledged what they have been telling him for several months now, that the massive increase in energy costs is playing havoc with their budgeting.

“Where schools and colleges will vehemently disagree with the Education Secretary is his assertion that they have ‘additional headroom’ in their budgets to cope with the significant increase in energy bills, while at the same time acknowledging that for those that find themselves out of contract, energy costs could account for up to 10% of their overall budget.

“Quite where the Education Secretary feels this headroom lies will be a complete mystery to school and college leaders, who are having to make very difficult spending decisions on a daily basis.

“While it is reassuring to learn that the government is ‘looking very carefully’ at an issue that should have been glaringly obvious, what schools and colleges need is cast-iron guaranteed funding to help them weather the current storm on energy prices.”

