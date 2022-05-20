Simon Coveney urges British Government to get back to talks with EU

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Simon Coveney urges British Government to get back to talks with EU

By Press Association
May 20 2022, 1.51pm
Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney (Rebecca Black/PA)
Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney (Rebecca Black/PA)

Ireland’s Foreign Affairs Minister said he has “made clear” to Foreign Secretary Liz Truss that the Irish Government opposes the UK breaching international law.

Simon Coveney made the comment following his meeting with Ms Truss on Friday about ongoing concerns around the Northern Ireland Protocol.

His meeting with his British counterpart comes as Taoiseach Micheal Martin travelled to Belfast to meet with Northern Ireland party leaders amid ongoing deadlock at Stormont over the post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Following his meeting with Ms Truss, the Fine Gael minister tweeted: “I made clear Ireland’s opposition to the U.K. breaching international law.

“The UK needs to get back to talks with the EU.”

He earlier said he urged the British Government to “move away” from threats of unilaterally breaching international law and “damaging international relations”.

“EU remains ready to negotiate pragmatic solutions to outstanding Protocol issues through partnership,” Mr Coveney said.

His visit comes in the wake of the UK Government’s controversial move to act unilaterally to scrap parts of the protocol.

Ms Truss announced plans to legislate to override parts of the Brexit withdrawal treaty it struck with the EU.

The DUP is currently blocking the re-establishment of Stormont’s powersharing institutions in protest at the protocol, which has created economic barriers on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Mr Coveney later met with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock in Turin on Friday.

“I thanked her for her statements and that of the Chancellor, standing up for international law and the Brexit deal,” Mr Coveney said following his meeting.

“The EU is ready to find solutions in response to the concerns of Unionism in NI but needs a partner at the table.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier