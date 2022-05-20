Labour has not formed any council coalitions with SNP or Tories, insists Sarwar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Labour has not formed any council coalitions with SNP or Tories, insists Sarwar

By Press Association
May 20 2022, 2.07pm
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar addressed the issue at South Lanarkshire Council on Friday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Anas Sarwar has denied misleading the public by entering into local government partnerships despite a pre-election pledge of no coalitions.

Scottish Labour has minority council administrations in Fife, Stirling and South Lanarkshire – where agreements with Conservative and Liberal Democrat councillors have granted the party control.

In Fife, the SNP has accused Labour of “trampling on democracy” after the party took control despite winning just 20 seats, compared to the SNP’s 34.

While Labour says it has not formed a coalition, the Liberal Democrats and Conservatives voted for the minority administration to take power despite the SNP being the council’s largest party.

Scottish Labour leader Mr Sarwar joined the newly formed, minority-led Labour administration at South Lanarkshire Council in Hamilton on Friday.

When asked if the partnerships are coalitions in all but name, Mr Sarwar said: “What we have sought to do is form Labour minority administrations and what’s right, I think, for local democracy is individual issues.

“It’s important that individual councillors and indeed individual political parties locally will seek to find the agreement and what’s best for local communities.

“That’s a refreshing way of doing local democracy and it’s perfectly consistent with what we said before the election, and I think it demonstrates our commitment to local issues, to have local issues be the focus of people, not leaders coming into local authorities to think they’re puppets of Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP.”

He insisted he has remained consistent with his pre-election pledge of no coalitions and rejected the idea that he had misled the public.

Anas Sarwar
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said (PA)

He said: “I was very clear before the election – no ifs, no buts – no coalition with the SNP and the Tories.

“I made it very clear that we will seek to elect as many Labour councillors as possible

“I made it very clear that we will seek to form Labour minority administrations and that we will seek on individual issues to work with other individual councillors and indeed other individual political parties on issues of agreement over the course of the next five years.

“There is not a single coalition with the SNP or the Tories in any part of Scotland.

“That’s exactly what we said before the election and it’s consistent with what we said after the election, and I think people can see that for themselves.”

