Iain Duncan Smith calls for benefits to be boosted in line with inflation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Iain Duncan Smith calls for benefits to be boosted in line with inflation

By Press Association
May 21 2022, 12.37pm Updated: May 21 2022, 7.29pm
Former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith has called for benefits to be immediately uprated in line with inflation (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)
Former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith has called for benefits to be immediately uprated in line with inflation (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)

Former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith has called for benefits to be immediately uprated in line with inflation to provide a “shield” against the sting of mounting living costs.

He said rebates and discretionary funds represent “a step in the wrong direction for tackling poverty”, arguing it would be better to uplift Universal Credit (UC) as it “links benefits to work”.

It comes after Boris Johnson said he cannot “magic away” all the soaring food and energy expenses, as he came under increasing pressure to alleviate the cost-of-living crisis.

The Government is already handing out £150 council tax rebates for many homes and will take £200 off energy bills from October. But campaigners say this will not be enough for many people.

Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson has said he cannot ‘magic away’ all the soaring food and energy expenses (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The recommendation to bring benefits in line with inflation is set out in new report from the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) – a think tank founded by Sir Iain in 2004 – calling for a “special fiscal event”, funded by above-forecast tax receipts, to ease the strain on cash-strapped households.

UC payments rose by 3.1% in April, in line with the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rate of inflation in the year to September 2021.

Meanwhile, CPI inflation rose to 9% in the year to April, Office for National Statistics (ONS) data signalled on Wednesday, up from an already high 7% in March.

In its report, the CSJ says the Government should consider reviewing the rate of benefits quarterly, rather than annually, at least as long as the “current period of unusual inflationary pressure” lasts.

The think tank says the first increase should come at the end of June.

It claims that bringing UC in line with inflation would see over four million households gain an average of £729 extra support to stave off the cost-of-living crisis over the coming year.

As part of its package of recommendations, the CSJ is also calling for an increase to UC work allowances, which would provide “an effective tax cut” for 1.66 million poorer, working households, worth £733 million, or on average £442 each.

These measures combined – uplifting payments in line with inflation and boosting work allowances – would cost around £3.8 billion, the think tank estimates.

Sir Iain said: “The CSJ is calling for a special fiscal event to tackle this crisis, and to provide a shield against the worst of inflation for those most struggling.

“In UC the UK has a world-class social security system that is data-rich and effectively targeted at the households that need it most.

“Rebates and discretionary funds represent a step in the wrong direction for tackling poverty. UC links benefits to work, ensuring those that are able can move into and progress within employment. Thus it is a hand up, not a hand-out.”

He added: “While the decision to cut the UC taper in the autumn budget put £1,000 back into the pockets of three million claimants, much of its value will be wiped out by inflation. And it will do nothing to protect those who are not in work.

“With UC only uprated by 3.1% in April, those who rely on welfare for their income will experience a 7% cut.

“To prevent this, the Chancellor and Secretary of State for Work and Pensions should implement an emergency in-year uprating, bringing UC into line with inflation to ensure it covers the true cost of living.”

The CSJ also wants the Government to suspend UC debt repayments for six months and forgive historical debts “born of design issues in the legacy benefits system”.

In addition, environmental levies should be absorbed into general taxation, and the energy price cap should be reviewed quarterly rather than every six months “to avoid cliff-edges in prices”, it said.

Last week, Mr Sunak said he was not able to raise the payments more than 3.1% due to an old computer system that the Department for Work and Pensions uses.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies economic think tank has suggested the poorest households might be facing inflation of 10.9%.

This is higher than average because they spend a larger portion of their money on heating and lighting their homes.

A Government spokesperson said: “We recognise the pressures on the cost of living and we are doing what we can to help, including spending £22 billion across the next financial year to support people with energy bills and cut fuel duty.

“For the hardest hit, we’re putting an average of £1,000 more per year into the pockets of working families on Universal Credit, have boosted the minimum wage by more than £1,000 a year for full-time workers and our Household Support Fund is there to help with the cost of everyday essentials.

“We also know that people are at least £6,000 better off in full-time work than on benefits, so we are redoubling our efforts to help people find work and progress.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier