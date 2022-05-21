Patel urges MPs to avoid ‘mob rule’ and back new Bill to limit protesters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Patel urges MPs to avoid ‘mob rule’ and back new Bill to limit protesters

By Press Association
May 21 2022, 10.31pm
Police officers detain a protester occupying a roundabout near the M25 (PA)
Police officers detain a protester occupying a roundabout near the M25 (PA)

Priti Patel will tell MPs that “we do not make policy through mob rule in this country” as she urges them to give their support to the new Public Order Bill.

It represents the Home Secretary’s most recent attempt to reintroduce measures which had previously been blocked by the House of Lords as part of the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill.

Such measures include introducing a new offence of obstructing major transport networks, which carries a maximum penalty of six months’ imprisonment, an unlimited fine or both.

Interfering with key national infrastructure – such as railways, roads and printing presses – will also become a criminal offence, which would bring a penalty of up to 12 months’ imprisonment, an unlimited fine, or both.

Ms Patel will give a speech on the proposed Bill as she opens the Second Reading debate in the House of Commons on Monday.

The Home Secretary is expected to say to MPs: “From day one, this Government has put the safety and interests of the law-abiding majority first… but recently we have seen a rise in criminal, disruptive, and self-defeating tactics – from a supremely selfish minority.

Climate activists protest on a Docklands Light Railway train in London (PA)
Climate activists protest on a Docklands Light Railway train in London (PA)

“Their actions divert police resources away from the communities where they are needed most… and we are seeing parts of the country grind to a halt… This is reprehensible behaviour and I will not tolerate it.”

As part of the Bill, police will also be given the power to proactively stop and search people to seize items intended for “locking-on” purposes, such as glue or bamboo structures meant for obstructing police.

‘Lock-on’ tactics, such as protesters gluing themselves to roads or public transport, have been repeatedly employed by groups such as Insulate Britain and Just Stop Oil.

Insulate Britain protests
Police officers remove a protester glued to the road at an Insulate Britain roadblock on the M25 (PA)

Courts will also be given new powers to make Serious Disruption Prevention Orders, which would make those who have been found to repeatedly cause disruption wear an electronic tag, to ensure they are not in a particular place where they might commit a “protest-related offence”.

She will add: “I will not stand by and let anti-social individuals keep causing misery and chaos for others. The Public Order Bill will empower the police to take more proactive action to protect the rights of the public to go about their lives in peace.

“However passionately one believes in a cause, we do not make policy through mob rule in this country… I will not be deterred from backing the police and standing up for the law-abiding majority, and that’s what the Public Order Bill does.”

Labour’s shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said: “This Bill fails on every count; it won’t safeguard vital infrastructure against serious disruption and it’s so widely drawn it will penalise passers by or people protesting peacefully against a library closure instead.

“This is a wasted opportunity to take a sensible approach and is getting things all wrong.

“Rather than adopting Labour’s practical suggestions to make it swifter to get injunctions when vital services are threatened with serious disruption, the Home Secretary is just recycling widely drawn measures from the Police Bill which have already been rejected by Parliament.

“Tomorrow we should instead be having the second reading of the long awaited Victims Bill with measures to tackle rising crime and falling prosecutions; instead, the Home Secretary is letting everyone down.”

Amnesty International UK’s head of policy and government affairs Allan Hogarth said: “It’s frankly outrageous for the Home Secretary to smear peaceful protesters as a ‘mob’, though sadly it’s part of a recent pattern of ministers demonising those who hold views the Government dislikes.

“At a time when protesters in places like Moscow or Hong Kong are hailed for their bravery – including by members of our Government – it’s incredibly depressing that Priti Patel is pushing these repressive laws.”

Norman Reimer, the chief executive of the group Fair Trials, had said of the Home Secretary’s latest proposals: “By reintroducing plans that have already been rejected by UK parliamentarians, the UK Government appears to be intent on destroying the right to peaceful protest rather than protecting it.”

Meanwhile, Extinction Rebellion (XR) has already announced plans to “bring millions of people on to the streets” in response to the new Bill after it was announced in the Queen’s Speech earlier this month.

