Government ‘determined’ to ensure every child can access personal tutoring

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Government ‘determined’ to ensure every child can access personal tutoring

By Press Association
May 21 2022, 11.46pm
Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi (PA)
Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi (PA)

The Education Secretary has said he is “determined” to make personal tutoring free to every pupil.

During an interview with the Sunday Express, Nadhim Zahawi said one-on-one teaching could become part of the national education system to help children who have fallen behind due to coronavirus lockdowns, according to the newspaper.

Speaking about tutoring, he said: “My target, and my instruction from my boss the Prime Minister, is to make it permanent.

“That means schools will have the ability to use tutoring for pupils when they need it.

“A teacher will identify where the gaps are in a child’s learning in maths and English, and communicate with parents how they are going to deal with that gap.”

Funding from the pupil premium, a payment to help schools support children from lower-income families, will pay for the scheme.

Mr Zahawi also said he believes it was a “mistake” to close schools during the Covid lockdowns of 2020 and 2021, adding that his nine-year-old daughter, Mia, “struggled” when classroom teaching was taken away.

The Government previously said parents will be able to access data on how their child’s school is using the national tutoring programme, while the Department for Education pledged to share details with Ofsted.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier