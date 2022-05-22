Tory MP claims sex offender Imran Ahmad Khan ‘did not get fair trial’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tory MP claims sex offender Imran Ahmad Khan ‘did not get fair trial’

By Press Association
May 22 2022, 10.31am
Conservative MP Crispin Blunt (Nikki/UK Parliament/PA)
Conservative MP Crispin Blunt (Nikki/UK Parliament/PA)

A former justice minister has reiterated his controversial defence of ex-Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan, who was convicted of sexually assaulting a teenage boy, arguing the disgraced politician did not get a “fair trial”.

Last month, Conservative MP Crispin Blunt removed a post from his website and Twitter feed in which he had claimed Khan was the victim of a “dreadful miscarriage of justice”, after the former Wakefield MP was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy in 2008.

Retracting his initial statement, Mr Blunt insisted: “I do not condone any form of abuse and I strongly believe in the independence and integrity of the justice system.”

Imran Ahmad Khan court case
Former Wakefield MP Imran Ahmad Khan was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy in 2008 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

He offered his resignation as chairman of an all-party parliamentary group (APPG) on LGBT issues following protests from MPs over his comments.

But in a new interview with BBC One’s Politics South East programme, he stood by his earlier defence of Khan, who was thrown out of the Conservative Party following the verdict and later resigned.

Reflecting on his initial statement, Mr Blunt said: “I didn’t know Imran – I got to know him in the first few weeks of 2019 and 2020 and thoroughly enjoyed his company and could well see why he’d be a terrific parliamentarian with an enormous amount to contribute.

“And so this issue, then, arising for me is … his conviction. And I don’t want to … I saw what happened (at the trial). I remain totally convinced.”

Mr Blunt admitted he did not attend the whole trial, but said: “I know what decisions were made within the trial, which meant that, in my judgment, he did not get a fair trial or anything remotely like that.”

Pressed on whether he still believes that now, he said: “Yes, I do.”

Mr Blunt also said he was not present in court for the witness evidence.

Asked if he therefore thought he knew more than the jury, he said: “Yes inevitably, because quite a lot of the trial was conducted without the jury being present.”

He added that it remains his judgment that he had seen “a serious miscarriage of justice”.

On what he would say to people who were upset by his stance, Mr Blunt said: “Of course, the justice process is not complete, because … Imran has the opportunity to appeal the conviction.

“And I remain very confident that a justice system worthy of the name will restore his good name.

“The victims … who have been victims of sexual assault will obviously have felt immensely strongly about the nature of my statement. But it is perhaps (in) the nature of some of my politics … to seek to make the case … for people whom others won’t.”

Earlier this month, Mr Blunt, who is the MP for Reigate, announced he would stand down at the next election.

A jury at Southwark Crown Court took about five hours to decide Khan, 48, was guilty of sexually assaulting a teenage boy.

Khan is formally appealing against the conviction. He is due to be sentenced on May 23.

