High street retailers pay 755% more in rates than online rivals – research

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

High street retailers pay 755% more in rates than online rivals – research

By Press Association
May 23 2022, 12.04am
The changing face of the high street.(Tim Goode/PA)
The changing face of the high street.(Tim Goode/PA)

Experts have said traditional retailers now pay 755% more in business rates than digital competitors as a war of words intensifies over a potential new online sales tax.

On Friday, the Government closed a consultation into the possible introduction of a tax on ecommerce as a potential measure to fund a reduction in business rates, the property tax facing shops, pubs and restaurants.

Bosses at Sainsbury’s urged the Government to launch the new tax as it accused the current business rates system of “destroying high streets up and down the country”.

However, retail rival Marks & Spencer said an additional tax on retailers would mean they will “cut their cloth accordingly”.

New analysis by real estate advisory firm Altus Group shows that for every £100 earned by large retailers in Great Britain, excluding non-store sales and fuel, £2.91 of that was due to local councils in business rates.

However, for large online-only retailers, for every £100 in sales, their total business rates amounted to just 34p, according to the data.

Estimates suggest a revenue-based online sales tax of 1% on the online sale of goods to UK customers above an allowance of £2 million for smaller firms could raise around £1 billion a year.

Robert Hayton, UK president at Altus Group, said: “Ringfencing that revenue and targeting it to actually cut rates for retail, leisure and hospitality premises could lead to a reduction in rates of about 9%”.

Tax authorities around the world have been grappling for years to try to reach an international agreement with the likes of Amazon officially reporting their British retail sales in Luxembourg.

Mr Hayton added: “No solution will be easy nor perfect but, if left unchecked, could lead to the substantial extinction of the high street and the erosion of local communities”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier