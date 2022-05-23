Channel crossings exceed 9,000 for the year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Channel crossings exceed 9,000 for the year

By Press Association
May 23 2022, 10.35am Updated: May 23 2022, 11.15am
Children amongst group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, onboard a Border Force vessel, following a small boat incident in the Channel (PA)

Children wrapped in blankets were seen being carried ashore as the number of migrants who crossed the Channel to the UK so far this year surpassed 9,000.

Last week, 685 people arrived in five days and crossings continued on Monday.

Some 9,078 people have reached the UK after navigating busy shipping lanes from France in small boats like dinghies since the start of 2022, according to analysis of Government data by the PA news agency.

There were 234 people who made the crossing in five boats on Sunday, Ministry of Defence (MoD) figures show.

Women and young children were among the latest group pictured arriving in Dover, Kent, on Monday morning.

It comes as the UN’s refugee agency the UNHCR reiterated its concerns over the Government’s plan to deport migrants to Rwanda.

In a post on Twitter, it said: “Financial support abroad for certain refugee crises cannot replace the responsibility of States and the obligation to receive asylum seekers and protect refugees on their own territory – irrespective of race, nationality and mode of arrival.”

The comments follow a visit by Home Secretary Priti Patel and Rwandan foreign minister Vincent Biruta to Geneva last week to meet representatives from the body, including its high commissioner for refugees Filippo Grandi.

Children were being carried ashore as more people arrived in Kent on Monday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

According to the Home Office, Ms Patel and Mr Biruta reinforced their “commitment to working in collaboration with UN agencies” on the deportation plan and “emphasised” that claims will be processed in accordance with the UN Refugee Convention.

But afterwards, Mr Grandi said he had reiterated his concerns about the deal and that the UNHCR “will continue proposing concrete solutions that respect international law”, adding: “Shifting asylum responsibilities is not the solution.”

Meanwhile, deputy prime minister Dominic Raab said the number being sent to the east African nation is “more likely to be in the hundreds” each year, adding that he wanted to “manage expectations” about the plan to give people deemed to have arrived in the UK illegally a one-way ticket.

When announced last month, Boris Johnson said tens of thousands of people could be flown there under the deal in the years ahead.

Campaigners who have lodged legal challenges against the Rwanda policy said they received notice that first flights will now not take place until at least June 6.

Steve Valdez-Symonds, Amnesty International UK’s refugee and migrant rights director, reiterated calls for the Rwanda policy to be scrapped, adding: “Once again, these figures show that people seeking asylum will continue to make these perilous journeys – whether by boat or other means – if the Government doesn’t provide safe alternatives for them.

“If ministers truly cared about the fate of people risking their lives to cross the Channel, they would seek an agreement with France over safe routes, including for people with family and other connections here.”

