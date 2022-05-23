UK-Australia defence pact could ‘go further’, says Boris Johnson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK-Australia defence pact could ‘go further’, says Boris Johnson

By Press Association
May 23 2022, 11.31am
The UK and US are helping Australia to develop nuclear-powered submarines as part of a defence deal announced last year (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The UK and US are helping Australia to develop nuclear-powered submarines as part of a defence deal announced last year (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The UK’s defence pact with Australia could “go further”, Boris Johnson has told the country’s newly-elected prime minister.

Anthony Albanese became the new Australian leader after his centre-left Labour Party ousted the conservative coalition in Saturday’s elections.

Downing Street said the Prime Minister had “fulsomely” congratulated Mr Albanese on his victory during a phone call on Monday morning.

Australia signed a trilateral military deal with Britain and the US last year in an agreement that will see the two partners help Canberra to develop its own nuclear-powered submarines.

The allies also announced in April that they had agreed to work together on hypersonic and anti-hypersonic weaponry.

But Mr Johnson said he felt the relationship could be deepened as both leaders heralded the “exciting opportunities” presented by Aukus.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “The Prime Minister told the new Australian leader that he wanted to congratulate him fulsomely on the big moment and said he looked forward to strengthening the UK-Australia relationship even further.

“Prime Minister Albanese thanked the Prime Minister and noted that the UK and Australia had a strong and historic friendship, stemming from their close Commonwealth ties.

“The pair agreed that there was more that could be done together.

“Both leaders agreed that there was strong alignment between their governments’ joint agendas, spanning across global security, climate change and trade.

“Discussing Aukus, the leaders strongly agreed on its vital importance and the exciting opportunities it provided.

“The Prime Minister said he thought the trilateral grouping could go further together in other domains, where both countries could collaborate for the global good.”

In a tweet about the conversation, Mr Albanese said he had “affirmed the strength of Australia’s close relationship with the United Kingdom” to Mr Johnson.

“We discussed our shared commitment to Aukus and to acting on the challenge of climate change,” the Australian leader said.

No 10 said the leaders also touched upon the conflict in Ukraine during their conversation, as well as trade.

The two countries signed a trade deal in December in an agreement that was welcomed by business groups but criticised by the agricultural sector, with the National Farmers’ Union describing the terms as “one-sided”.

“On trade, both leaders agreed the free trade agreement was incredibly important to both countries going forward, as well as the UK’s accession to the CPTPP trade bloc,” a Downing Street spokeswoman said.

“The leaders agreed to stay in close touch, and hoped they would be able to meet in person soon.”

