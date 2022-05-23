Sir Keir Starmer: Government is trying to undermine Sue Gray report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Sir Keir Starmer: Government is trying to undermine Sue Gray report

By Press Association
May 23 2022, 1.43pm Updated: May 23 2022, 1.45pm
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to Sainsbury’s at Nine Elms, south London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to Sainsbury’s at Nine Elms, south London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has accused the Government of attempting to undermine Sue Gray and her report ahead of its publication.

During a tour of a Sainsbury’s store in Nine Elms, south London, on Monday, Sir Keir urged for Ms Gray’s full report into partygate to be published as soon as possible.

He undertook the visit of the outlet along with shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds and Sainsbury’s chief executive Simon Roberts, where they spoke to members of staff about the cost of living and briefly met shoppers.

His comments came after it emerged over the weekend that Mr Johnson had met with Ms Gray ahead of her report’s publication.

Simon Clarke, the chief secretary to the Treasury, said earlier on Monday Ms Gray had “instigated” the meeting and it was held for Mr Johnson to “receive an update”.

But Downing Street later on admitted it was “No 10 officials” who had requested it earlier this month so that the Prime Minister could discuss the “timings and publication process”.

Questioned about the meeting Mr Johnson had with the civil service investigator, Sir Keir told journalists: “I always had a concern that as we got to the publication of the Sue Gray report, there will be attempts by the Government to undermine her and undermine the report.

Cost of living crisis
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer with Sainsbury’s Chief Executive Officer Simon Roberts (right) during a visit to Sainsbury’s at Nine Elms (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“That’s what we’ve seen going on over the weekend in recent days, a new low for the Government.

“What we do know is there was industrial-scale law-breaking in Downing Street, over 120 fines.

“So what we need now is the full report, all of the evidence.

“It’s the least the public is entitled to from this Government.”

He added that Mr Johnson should take responsibility for any law-breaking in No 10 as he is at the top.

Asked if he has any fears over public officials “carrying the can” for the Prime Minister, Sir Keir said: “The culture is set at the top, the can should be carried by the Prime Minister.

Sue Gray report
Sue Gray’s report is expected to be published in the coming days (GOV.UK/PA)

“He has responsibility.

“I doubt he will, because he doesn’t take responsibility for anything he’s done in his life.

“But the culture in Downing Street is set from the top, as it is with any organisation, and that culture has led to industrial-scale law-breaking.”

Mr Johnson has refused to comment on the details of the meeting, but has said Ms Gray has remained independent.

He told reporters at a school in south-east London “it can’t be long now” before the report is out, adding he could say more then.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier