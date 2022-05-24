Johnson does not believe he was partying at drink-filled leaving do, Shapps says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Johnson does not believe he was partying at drink-filled leaving do, Shapps says

By Press Association
May 24 2022, 9.01am Updated: May 24 2022, 9.33am
A photograph obtained by ITV News of the Prime Minister raising a glass at a leaving party on November 13 2020 (ITV/PA)
A photograph obtained by ITV News of the Prime Minister raising a glass at a leaving party on November 13 2020 (ITV/PA)

Boris Johnson does not believe he was at a lockdown-breaking party in the images showing him raising a glass and surrounded by colleagues and wine bottles, a Cabinet ally has said.

Grant Shapps said on Tuesday he was “angry” to see the photographs but suggested the Prime Minister may not have been fined over the event because he left the leaving do “pretty quick”.

The Transport Secretary argued that Mr Johnson had only “popped down” to toast departing communications chief Lee Cain on November 13 2020.

Downing Street has declined to defend the scenes ahead of the publication of Sue Gray’s inquiry, which a No 10 source expects to be published on Wednesday.

The leaving do took place just days after the Prime Minister had ordered England’s second national lockdown.

Mr Johnson, who the Transport Secretary claimed was “mortified” by the latest revelations, was facing fresh allegations he lied to Parliament after ITV News published the images.

Scotland Yard was also facing calls to explain why Mr Johnson was not fined over that event when photos showed him, drink in hand, by a table strewn with food and wine bottles.

There were at least eight other people in the room at a time when people were banned from social mixing, other than to meet one person outside, and at least one individual has received a fine over an event on that date.

Mr Shapps pointed to Mr Johnson’s red ministerial box being present in the images as he claimed to Sky News the Prime Minister was “clearly not” partying.

“It looks to me like he goes down on his way out of the office and thanks the staff and raises a glass, and doesn’t in his mind recognise it as a party,” Mr Shapps said.

The Transport Secretary told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme he was “angry” to see the images, but sought to explain why Mr Johnson was not fined over that event.

He said he presumes the Prime Minister “comes in and out pretty quick, which is presumably why the police have not issued a fixed-penalty notice to the Prime Minister for that event”.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan was among those calling for Scotland Yard to explain why Mr Johnson only received a single fine for breaching lockdown rules with his 56th birthday gathering.

The Labour politician told Today “the police should explain why they reached their conclusions and provide that clarity” in order to command public confidence.

The Liberal Democrats have urged the Independent Office for Police Conduct to examine the Met’s Operation Hillman inquiry into events in No 10 and Whitehall.

But Mr Shapps said the Met does not need to explain its rationale, saying: “I don’t think the police should provide running commentaries, no.”

He insisted to ITV’s Good Morning Britain the Prime Minister “did not knowingly lie” to Parliament when he repeatedly denied rule-breaking parties took place in No 10.

Sue Gray
Sue Gray is preparing to publish her final report (GOV.UK/PA)

Mr Shapps was unable to refute reports suggesting Mr Johnson told Ms Gray in their controversial meeting earlier this month that there is no need for her to publish her report following the police investigation.

“I wasn’t in the room so I don’t know that’s the case,” the Transport Secretary told Sky.

Mr Johnson was facing fresh pressure from Conservatives over the latest revelations.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross demanded the Prime Minister explain why he believed his behaviour was “acceptable” when most people would think the pictures showed “unjustifiable and wrong” behaviour.

Conservative MP David Simmonds said he was awaiting the Gray report but that it will be “very difficult” for Mr Johnson to explain how he did not mislead Parliament.

“Clearly it does raise a new question that we were all told very clearly that there definitely had not been a party on the day in question and these photographs have emerged which suggest that that’s not the case,” the backbencher told Today.

“It seems to me he could construct some defence about how people were at work, but we need to see this in context. Many of my constituents lost relatives, they lost friends and family members, my father-in-law died of Covid.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier