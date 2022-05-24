House sales dip in April

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
House sales dip in April

By Press Association
May 24 2022, 10.17am Updated: May 24 2022, 11.06am
The number of house sales taking place across the UK dipped in April, according to figures from HM Revenue and Customs (Anthony Devlin/PA)
The number of house sales taking place across the UK dipped in April, according to figures from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

Some 106,780 transactions took place last month, which was 3.9% down compared with March.

The total was also 12.1% lower than in April 2021.

Jason Tebb, chief executive of property search website OnTheMarket.com, said: “With transaction levels lower in April than in March and down on the same period last year, it’s clear the frenetic pace of the housing market has subsided, yet the ‘new normal’ housing market, an elevated version of the pre-pandemic market, continues to show resilience.”

Jeremy Leaf, a north London estate agent and a former residential chairman of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Rics), said that, with available stock levels having shrunk: “It’s no surprise transaction numbers have started to fall as demand cannot be satisfied.

“Although activity has held up remarkably well despite successive increases in interest rates and inflation, on the ground we are starting to see the cost-of-living crisis prompting at least an uplift in market appraisals, if not listings, in sufficient numbers to keep up.”

Chris Hutchinson, chief executive of rental platform Canopy, said: “As inflation rates are expected to hit double figures later this year, mortgage prices will continue to increase and push potential first-time buyers out of the market.”

Lucian Cook, head of residential research at Savills, said: “Though these figures are yet to reflect the impact of the squeeze on household finances and increases in interest rates, they show people’s reassessment of what they want from a home has continued to support housing market activity, even though the experience of lockdown has begun to fade into our memories.

“The pool of unmet demand among more affluent home-buyers, who are more insulated from the macro-economic backdrop than the average household, points to a slowing in the market rather than anything more dramatic, especially given the lack of stock available to buy.”

