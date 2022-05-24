Police gross misconduct hearings could be held in public under proposed new law

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Police gross misconduct hearings could be held in public under proposed new law

By Press Association
May 24 2022, 12.18pm
Gross misconduct hearings for police officers could take place in public, under a proposed Bill being consulted on (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Gross misconduct hearings for police officers could take place in public, under a proposed Bill being consulted on (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Ministers are considering changing the law to ensure that hearings for police officers accused of gross misconduct can take place in public.

The change is one of the key proposals included in a new piece of legislation the Scottish Government is consulting on.

The proposed Police Complaints, Investigations and Misconduct Bill would also bring in new powers to deal with cases of gross misconduct, even after officers have left the police.

Misconduct hearings could also be accelerated as part of the legislation, as well as new powers for the watchdog body led by the  Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc).

Keith Brown stressed the need for ‘robust, clear and transparent mechanisms’ for investigating complaints against police (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

It is proposed that Pirc would be able to recommend that officers be suspended.

The Bill is being put forward in the wake of an independent review of procedures for police complaints handling, investigations and misconduct in Scotland, which was led by former lord advocate, Dame Elish Angiolini.

Changes have already been made following the publication of her report in 2020, but legislation is needed for some of the reforms.

Speaking as the consultation on the Bill got underway, Justice Secretary Keith Brown said it was important to have “robust, clear and transparent” mechanisms in place for investigating complaints against officers.

He stated: “The vast majority of our police officers and police staff work tirelessly to protect our communities. However, we have to recognise that things do, at times, go wrong.

“It is in everyone’s interests, from police officers and staff to the general public, that we have robust, clear and transparent mechanisms in place for investigating complaints or other issues of concern.

“The Scottish Government and partners have already made progress on the implementation of many of Dame Elish’s recommendations, but others require legislative change.

“Through this consultation we are seeking the views of the public, key partner organisations and stakeholders on these important next steps in line with our wider commitment to ensure all public services are accountable, transparent and trusted.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier