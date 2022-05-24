Bids for funding to support switch to net-zero in North East set to open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bids for funding to support switch to net-zero in North East set to open

By Press Association
May 24 2022, 12.34pm Updated: May 24 2022, 2.06pm
The Just Transition Fund will open next week to support the move to net zero (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Funding to support the economy in north-east Scotland during the transition to net zero will open for bids next week.

The 10-year, £500 million Just Transition Fund for the North East and Moray will open on May 31, with the ambition to help organisations, businesses, communities and individuals in making the transition process.

This financial year will see £20 million made available. Of that figure, £1 million will be available to directly fund communities through a participatory budgeting mechanism, meaning communities can design and vote on just transition projects.

The funding will also ensure jobs in low carbon industries are created in the region, which is where much of Scotland’s oil and gas industry is based.

Speaking at the Offshore Energies UK Conference in Aberdeen on Tuesday, just transition minister Richard Lochhead said: “It is vital that, as Scotland transitions its society and economy towards a low-carbon, net-zero future, no individual, community or region is left behind.

“A just transition is about ensuring that this economic transformation is managed fairly for workers in existing industries.

“I have said from the outset that my priority is to listen carefully to the people and sectors most impacted, ensuring our approach to a just transition is co-designed.

“That is why I am pleased to be announcing the fund will open following an extensive period of conversation with our partners in the region.”

Maggie Chapman and Ariane Burgess
Scottish Green MSP Maggie Chapman (left) said she is delighted with the role communities will play in determining allocation of the fund (Jane Barlow/PA)

He added: “I hope there will be a lot of interest in this first year of the fund and look forward to working together to support and accelerate the energy transition; create good, green jobs; and maximise the North East and Moray’s future economic potential.”

Scottish Greens MSP for North East Scotland, Maggie Chapman, added: “The Scottish Greens secured the £500 million Just Transition Fund as a key component of the Bute House Agreement, and I am delighted that communities in the North East will play a role in determining how this fund is allocated.

“As Scotland transitions to a renewable powered economy, it is vital that the workers and communities who have been intrinsic to the success of the oil and gas sector for decades are at the forefront of designing Scotland’s industrial future.”

