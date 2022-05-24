Johnson says England has ‘tough’ World Cup group after invitation to Qatar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Johnson says England has ‘tough’ World Cup group after invitation to Qatar

By Press Association
May 24 2022, 1.36pm Updated: May 24 2022, 4.48pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been invited to attend the 2022 World Cup by the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been invited to attend the 2022 World Cup by the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Boris Johnson said England has a “tough group” after he was invited to attend the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, used a bilateral discussion with the Prime Minister to invite the British leader to travel to watch the winter global football competition in the Middle East.

England has been drawn in the same group as Iran, the US and the winner of the play-offs between Wales and either Scotland or Ukraine.

Prime Minister Boris Boris Johnson was invited to attend the Qatar World Cup by Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani
Prime Minister Boris Johnson was invited to attend the Qatar World Cup by Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (Matt Dunham/PA)

The World Cup, which was shifted to November and December due to Qatar experiencing hot weather during the summer months when the Fifa competition is traditionally held, has been dogged by human rights controversies in relation to migrant worker abuses during the construction of stadiums in the country.

Speaking in Downing Street, the Qatari leader said it is a “special year” for his country as host nation.

He said: “I invite the Prime Minister to come and see the World Cup.

“England have a very strong young team.”

The Prime Minister replied: “Yes. Well, we have got a tough group.”

The Qatari leader said: “A very interesting group. And also, on top, we might have Scotland and Wales as well.”

The invitation came on the day England manager Gareth Southgate named his penultimate squad before the World Cup as his side gears up to play four Nations League matches.

Gareth Southgate's England team have earned their place at the World Cup in Qatar
Gareth Southgate's England team have earned their place at the World Cup in Qatar (Adam Davy/PA)

In his opening speech welcoming the Emir to London, Mr Johnson said the two leaders will be working together on security, climate change and “tackling the economic problems of the world” as he praised Qatar’s efforts during the Western evacuation from Afghanistan.

Felix Jakens, Amnesty International UK’s head of priority campaigns, said: “Apart from watching the football we’d like to see the Prime Minister using his time at the World Cup to raise the need for Qatar to ensure there’s a lasting human rights legacy from this tournament.

“Thousands of migrant workers have been exploited and many have tragically died to make the World Cup possible, so everyone with influence – from Fifa, to the sponsors, the players and of course political leaders – ought to be pushing for lasting labour reforms in Qatar.

“The World Cup is set to generate 6 billion dollars (£4.8 billion) in revenue for Fifa, and we’ve called on Fifa to set aside at least 440 million dollars (£350 million) for a workers’ compensation fund for the hundreds of thousands of migrant workers who’ve suffered human rights abuses in Qatar in these past years.”

Downing Street said no decision has been made on whether the Prime Minister will travel to Qatar for the World Cup.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman, asked if he knows if Mr Johnson plans to attend, said: “I don’t at the moment.

“I don’t think we’ve set any plans that far ahead with regards to foreign travel. We would have to consider what else was happening at that moment.”

No 10 said the two leaders agreed an “initial £10 billion investment into the UK over five years” during their talks.

