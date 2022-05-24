Swinney: Scotland in ludicrous position after Bills rejected by Supreme Court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Swinney: Scotland in ludicrous position after Bills rejected by Supreme Court

By Press Association
May 24 2022, 4.32pm Updated: May 24 2022, 5.52pm
The Deputy First Minister said the Government would consult on changes over the next three weeks (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

Scotland is in a “ludicrous constitutional position”, Deputy First Minister John Swinney has said as he vowed to consult on changes to two Bills knocked down by the UK Supreme Court.

The United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (Incorporation) (Scotland) Bill and the European Charter of Local Self-Government (Incorporation) (Scotland) Bill were passed unanimously by MSPs at the end of the last parliamentary session.

Both Bills would enter UN treaties into Scots law.

However, five judges at the Supreme Court declared the Bills sought to legislate outwith the powers held at Holyrood.

The decision has caused a constitutional wrangle between London and Edinburgh, with Mr Swinney claiming the Scottish Secretary, Alister Jack, has failed to engage with them since the ruling.

Mr Jack wrote to Mr Swinney as the UNCRC Bill made its way through Holyrood warning it may be outside the competence of Holyrood and suggesting potential amendments that would prevent legal challenge – the amendments were not adopted.

In a statement to Holyrood on the future of the two Bills, Mr Swinney said the Scottish Government would engage “with key stakeholders” over the next three weeks on necessary changes to the Bill, as well as helping Green MSP Mark Ruskell, the member responsible for the local government Bill, to do the same.

Mr Swinney said part of the issue was the impact the Bills would have on pre-devolution UK legislation that only impacted Scotland such as the Education (Scotland) Act 1980.

“Although that is legislation that relates to our own children, in our own schools, in our own country, it is Westminster legislation, so we cannot – following the Supreme Court judgement – apply the UNCRC to it,” he said.

“That is the ludicrous constitutional position that Scotland finds itself in.”

Mr Swinney went on to say that the UK Government had refused to expand the devolution settlement to allow for the Bills to be covered.

“At every stage of the process, they have acted as a barrier to this Parliament legislating to protect the rights of children in Scotland,” he said.

When questioned by Scottish Tory deputy leader Meghan Gallacher why the Scottish Government pushed ahead with the UNCRC Bill despite warnings about its competence, Mr Swinney reminded the MSP her party voted for it at the time.

“It looks like the Conservative Party are trying to suggest that they only did things because I told them it was the right thing to do, but I genuinely don’t think I command such influence,” he added.

“Members of Parliament looked at this, it was thoroughly scrutinised by members of Parliament.

“Parliament wanted to have the most ambitious set of provisions in place to protect children and young people and now the Conservative party is running away from a commitment they made only a little while ago.”

Scotland’s Children and Young People’s Commissioner Bruce Adamson said it was “disappointing” it took eight months for the Scottish Government to lay out how it would respond to the ruling.

“Every single day of delay is a day when children’s rights are not fully protected,” he said.

Mr Adamson added: “All children will benefit from the protections of their rights being put into law, but it is particularly important for those children whose rights are most at risk.

“It is even more urgent for Scotland to secure children’s rights given the UK Government’s recently announced plan to weaken the protections in the Human Rights Act.”

A UK Government spokesperson said: “The UK Government made suggestions during the passage of the UNCRC Bill about how it could be brought within the Scottish Parliament’s existing powers, which were unfortunately rejected by Scottish ministers.

“The Supreme Court subsequently determined that the legislation was not within the legislative competence of the Scottish Parliament.

“We have continued to engage constructively with the Scottish Government since and we stand ready to engage further if the Scottish Government wants to bring their Bill within the devolved powers of the Scottish Parliament, which we fully respect and will maintain.”

