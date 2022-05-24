Cancelled LGBT conference could cost Government more than £500,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cancelled LGBT conference could cost Government more than £500,000

By Press Association
May 24 2022, 5.36pm
People take part in a demonstration outside Downing Street in London, to protest against the exclusion of transgender people from a ban on conversion therapy (Yui Mok/PA)
The Government’s flagship LGBT conference, which was cancelled after a row over its stance on banning conversion therapy for transgender people, could cost more than half a million pounds, according to official estimates.

The global Safe To Be Me conference was scheduled to take place in London from June 29.

However, it was cancelled in early April after dozens of LGBT+ and HIV groups said they would not take part unless Boris Johnson reverted to his promise for a trans-inclusive ban on conversion therapy.

When the Government initially announced its initial consultation into the conversion therapy ban, its “universal” proposals were intended to protect all LGBT people.

In late March the Prime Minister dramatically dropped plans for legislation, but U-turned within hours following a furious backlash.

However, it was reported that trans people would not be included in the ban, due to “complexities and sensitivities”.

The Government has since outlined legislation in the Queen’s Speech which would ban conversion therapy intended to change someone’s sexual orientation in certain scenarios.

But it said that, due to the “complexity of issues and need for further careful thought”, this will not protect transgender people.

Equalities minister Mike Freer told the House of Commons the Government had incurred production costs of £365,000 by the time it was cancelled.

It is also liable to pay a £200,000 cancellation charge to the venue.

The Government is looking at whether VAT can be recovered on the above costs, so the total may change.

A Stonewall spokesperson said: “The conference was a missed opportunity to help further LGBTQ+ rights around the world and it is a shame that the UK Government’s actions have meant that resources and time have been wasted.

“Trans people are nearly twice as likely to be targeted by conversion practices and it is shameful that the UK Government is choosing to protect some LGBTQIA+ people and not others from this abusive practice.

“We remain in ongoing dialogue with the Government on a range of policy issues, but could not support this conference when the Prime Minister continues to ignore the medical and human rights consensus on the need for a trans-inclusive ban on conversion therapy.”

