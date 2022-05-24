Labour MSP launches consultation ahead of Bill for drug consumption rooms

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Labour MSP says Scotland needs to have a “grown-up debate” about introducing drug consumption rooms.

Paul Sweeney plans to bring forward a member’s Bill at Holyrood that would allow for such facilities – also known as overdose prevention centres (OPCs) – to be set up north of the border.

The same legislation would also abolish the existing Scottish Drugs Death Taskforce, with Mr Sweeney insisting the organisation “longer commands the confidence of the public or those working in the sector”.

Instead, he proposes an independent Scottish Drug Death Council be set up to tackle the drugs death crisis that he said is “currently gripping Scotland”.

He spoke out as he launched a consultation on his proposed Drug Death Prevention (Scotland) Bill.

Mr Sweeney’s proposals would create a legal basis for establishing OPCs in Scotland, with a licensing framework set up to govern and regulate such centres.

It comes after the MSP volunteered at an unofficial facility, which is operated by campaigner, Peter Krykant.

And while he stressed reversing Scotland’s drug death toll would require a “a multi-faceted public health approach”, Mr Sweeney insisted: “Overdose prevention centres must be part of that.”

Scottish Labour MSP Paul Sweeney has launched a consultation prior to bringing forward a member’s Bill at Holyrood (Jane Barlow/PA)

He stated: “They are not a silver bullet, no one approach is, but our ambition here is implement changes that will save lives and overdose prevention centres will do that.”

Speaking about his time volunteering with Mr Krykant, he said: “I saw overdoses being reversed, lives being saved and people who use drugs being treated with dignity and respect, often for the first time in their lives.

“We were warned that we were breaking the law, but not one volunteer was ever charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

“I am confident that overdose prevention centres can be established legally, and the diversion from prosecution policy introduced by the Lord Advocate means that the police have discretion not to arrest people who use drugs for being in possession of drugs.”

Mr Sweeney said that the current Drug Death Taskforce “has been mired in recent months by resignations due to perceived Government interference” and as such it was “time for a fresh start”.

The alternative Scottish Drug Death Council he has proposed would be enshrined in law, Mr Sweeney said, with “operational independence from Government”.

He continued: “It would place a far greater emphasis on the lived experience of people who currently use drugs and those with lived experience of doing so in the past.

“That is hugely important, and I am hopeful these steps would restore confidence in its work.”

He stated: “The drug death crisis is the biggest single issue facing our country. Every six hours, one of our fellow citizens dies of a preventable drug-related death and we need to do everything we can to resolve that.

“Overdose prevention centres are one tool at our disposal, and I look forward to a grown-up, constructive debate about how we all work together to set them up in Scotland.”