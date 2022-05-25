Support for Scottish independence stands at 45%, poll finds

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Support for Scottish independence stands at 45% in favour and 55% against when “don’t knows” are removed, an opinion poll suggests.

YouGov’s poll for The Times found the same headline result as the 2014 Scottish independence referendum.

It comes on the day that Nicola Sturgeon becomes Scotland’s longest-serving First Minister, overtaking her predecessor, Alex Salmond.

Ms Sturgeon has now served seven years and five days in the role, beginning after Mr Salmond stepped down in the wake of the 2014 referendum.

YouGov polled 1,115 Scottish adults between May 18 and May 23.

It found support for independence at 38%, support for remaining in the union at 46% and “don’t know” on 11%.

The poll also found 59% are opposed to having a referendum before the end of 2023 while 28% were in favour.

The SNP plan to have another vote on the constitutional question by the end of next year.

John Curtice said some supporters of independence were ‘impatient’ (Jeff Overs/BBC)

However, 42% of people were in favour of having another referendum within the next five years, with 41% opposed.

Scots were also polled on their Westminster voting intention.

The SNP were on 46%, Labour on 22%, the Conservatives on 19%, the Lib Dems on 6% and the Greens on 3%.

Ms Sturgeon’s approval rating was a net positive, with 51% saying she was doing well and 42% saying she was doing badly.

Boris Johnson’s was negative, with 17% saying he was doing well and 78% saying he was doing badly.

Among Holyrood’s other parties, Anas Sarwar had a net positive approval rating with 35% saying he was doing well and 30% badly.

For Douglas Ross, 18% said he was doing well and 55% said he was doing badly.

Elections expert, Professor Sir John Curtice, said the First Minister would soon need to try and win over more Scots to her constitutional vision.

He told The Times: “Caution was arguably a key feature of Ms Sturgeon’s handling of the pandemic.

“But at the same time, undue caution is an accusation that has been levelled against her by the more impatient supporters of independence.

“But if her handling of the pandemic is not to prove the one and only achievement for which her time as First Minister is remembered after she vacates Bute House, she will soon need to strike out and try and persuade her fellow Scots of the merits of the vision that brought her into politics – a vision for which there is seemingly still not majority support.”

Analysis of the Westminster results by Professor Curtice said they would translate into 53 seats for the SNP, three for the Scottish Conservatives, two for the Lib Dems and one for Scottish Labour.